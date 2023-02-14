Emmerdale spoilers: Sam Dingle sent to PRISON?

Sam Dingle could be facing a stretch in prison if he and Lydia can't come up with a solution…

When Sam Dingle stole from the village shop he was trying to provide for his baby granddaughter, Esther, the only way he felt he could.

When Sam Dingle stole from the village shop he was trying to provide for his baby granddaughter, Esther, the only way he felt he could.

But when Pollard spotted him and gave chase only to suffer a serious fall, the skint Dingle's petty crime became something else altogether.

Pollard had a nasty fall when he was chasing Sam who'd stolen from David's shop… (Image credit: ITV)

Sam is now absolutely bricking it that he's going to get sent down for what happened. And having done a stretch inside for armed robbery he knows his past record is only going to make things worse.

At the Dingle homestead, Sam offloads to his wife Lydia, desperate to come up with a plan to save him from the slammer. But is a sentence inevitable?

Sam tells Lydia he's terrified that he's going to be sent to jail for steal from David's shop. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Amelia is loving that Samson's finally interested in their baby daughter. She's keen for him to play a part in Esther's life but her boyfriend Noah, who's stepped up as 'stepdad' knows full well his cousin's intentions aren't pure.

Determined to save Amelia and Esther from getting hurt, Noah's out to keep them apart and has even paid his cousin to stay away.

Amelia's fed up when Noah blocks her attempt to see Samson — will she find out the guys have struck a deal?

Amelia's desperate for Samson to play a part in their baby daughter's life. (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Will's trust in Caleb grows. But is Kim's husband being set up for a fall by Cain's little brother?

Will Taylor is starting to like and trust Caleb. But is he being played? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV