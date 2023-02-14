Emmerdale spoilers: Sam Dingle sent to PRISON?
Airs Friday 24th February at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Sam Dingle needs a get-out jail card in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Sam Dingle stole from the village shop he was trying to provide for his baby granddaughter, Esther, the only way he felt he could.
But when Pollard spotted him and gave chase only to suffer a serious fall, the skint Dingle's petty crime became something else altogether.
Sam is now absolutely bricking it that he's going to get sent down for what happened. And having done a stretch inside for armed robbery he knows his past record is only going to make things worse.
At the Dingle homestead, Sam offloads to his wife Lydia, desperate to come up with a plan to save him from the slammer. But is a sentence inevitable?
Elsewhere, Amelia is loving that Samson's finally interested in their baby daughter. She's keen for him to play a part in Esther's life but her boyfriend Noah, who's stepped up as 'stepdad' knows full well his cousin's intentions aren't pure.
Determined to save Amelia and Esther from getting hurt, Noah's out to keep them apart and has even paid his cousin to stay away.
Amelia's fed up when Noah blocks her attempt to see Samson — will she find out the guys have struck a deal?
At Home Farm, Will's trust in Caleb grows. But is Kim's husband being set up for a fall by Cain's little brother?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She's worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What's On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
