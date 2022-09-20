Emmerdale spoilers: Sandra Flaherty cooks up trouble
Airs Tuesday 27th September 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV — subject to change
Emmerdale's Sandra Flaherty is up to no good in Tuesday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Sandra and Terry's plan picks up momentum after the pair have a secret meeting outside the village.
With Sandra's plan in driving a wedge between Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle working, Vinny's stunned when Mandy rumbles Sandra's plan and insists that Sandra is responsible for his and Liv's fallout.
Mandy is determined to get her own back and conducts a plan of revenge. What has she got up her sleeve?
Later on, Vinny apologises for his behaviour and Liv's over the moon by his change of heart and they all agree to move to Spain together. Is this part of Mandy's revenge plan?
Meanwhile, Moira Dingle is feeling awkward when Cain Dingle insists on planning hospice care for his mum, Faith Dingle as she knows she won't need it.
Determined to keep everyone's spirits up, Faith plans a fun day, but the atmosphere turns sour when Chas Dingle and Cain are determined to talk about planning for the hospice.
Faith is feeling guilty of her deception and Moira privately asks Faith to reveal her death plans, but Faith says that she can't because it will incriminate her, as assisting suicide is a crime.
She is adamant that she wants to be able to choose the moment and have some control over her death, but Moira is petrified by the reality of the choice she's made.
As Faith is busy arranging a day of fun, Chas gets a message from Al Chapman asking to meet.
It's an icy atmosphere during breakfast at Home Farm as Will Taylor worries over Dawn Fletcher's refusal to attend their wedding. Kim Tate bites the bullet and goes to apologise to Dawn. Will Dawn accept her apology?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV — subject to change.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
