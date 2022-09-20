Emmerdale spoilers: Sandra Flaherty cooks up trouble

Emmerdale's Sandra Flaherty is up to no good in Tuesday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sandra and Terry's plan picks up momentum after the pair have a secret meeting outside the village.

With Sandra's plan in driving a wedge between Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle working, Vinny's stunned when Mandy rumbles Sandra's plan and insists that Sandra is responsible for his and Liv's fallout.

Mandy is determined to get her own back and conducts a plan of revenge. What has she got up her sleeve?

Later on, Vinny apologises for his behaviour and Liv's over the moon by his change of heart and they all agree to move to Spain together. Is this part of Mandy's revenge plan?

Terry and Sandra have a secret meeting. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Moira Dingle is feeling awkward when Cain Dingle insists on planning hospice care for his mum, Faith Dingle as she knows she won't need it.

Determined to keep everyone's spirits up, Faith plans a fun day, but the atmosphere turns sour when Chas Dingle and Cain are determined to talk about planning for the hospice.

Cain wants to organise a hospice for Faith. (Image credit: ITV)

Faith is feeling guilty of her deception and Moira privately asks Faith to reveal her death plans, but Faith says that she can't because it will incriminate her, as assisting suicide is a crime.

She is adamant that she wants to be able to choose the moment and have some control over her death, but Moira is petrified by the reality of the choice she's made.

Faith knows she isn't going to need a hospice. (Image credit: ITV)

As Faith is busy arranging a day of fun, Chas gets a message from Al Chapman asking to meet.

It's an icy atmosphere during breakfast at Home Farm as Will Taylor worries over Dawn Fletcher's refusal to attend their wedding. Kim Tate bites the bullet and goes to apologise to Dawn. Will Dawn accept her apology?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV — subject to change.