'Emmerdale' spoilers: Sarah Sugden suddenly collapses!
Airs Thursday 5 August 2021 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Sarah Sugden is overwhelmed in Thursday's episode (ITV, at 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Stress has started to get the better of teenager Sarah who's had more than her fair share of knocks and ill-health over the years.
Up at the graveyard she bumps into grieving dad Liam who's visiting his daughter Leanna's grave.
Sarah's shaken when Liam remarks how fate dictates when it's your time to die.
It's a trigger for the teenager who had a heart transplant a few years back and came perilously close to losing her life.
With Sarah already really anxious about her great-gran Faith's cancer, Liam's comment sends her into full-blown stress, and when she makes it home, she collapses on the floor.
At the Kings', Jimmy and Nicola wince as they play happy families with the kids, aware that they need to tell the kids that they've split up.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).
- EmRhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Tracy Metcalfe - Amy Walsh
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- The Dingle Family
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Debbie Dingle - Charley Webb
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- The Sugden Family
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Diane Sugden - Elizabeth Estensen
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- The King Family
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
