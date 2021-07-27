'Emmerdale' spoilers: Sarah Sugden suddenly collapses!

Emmerdale's Sarah Sugden is overwhelmed in Thursday's episode (ITV, at 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stress has started to get the better of teenager Sarah who's had more than her fair share of knocks and ill-health over the years.

Up at the graveyard she bumps into grieving dad Liam who's visiting his daughter Leanna's grave.

Liam is visiting his daughter Leanna's grave and bumps into Sarah. (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah's shaken when Liam remarks how fate dictates when it's your time to die.

It's a trigger for the teenager who had a heart transplant a few years back and came perilously close to losing her life.

Liam makes a remark which triggers Sarah's growing anxiety. (Image credit: ITV)

With Sarah already really anxious about her great-gran Faith's cancer, Liam's comment sends her into full-blown stress, and when she makes it home, she collapses on the floor.

Sarah races home where she's overwhelmed by panic, and collapses on the floor. (Image credit: ITV)



At the Kings', Jimmy and Nicola wince as they play happy families with the kids, aware that they need to tell the kids that they've split up.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays