Emmerdale spoilers: Scheming Jai Sharma gets revenge on ex-wife Laurel!

Emmerdale's Jai Sharma gets payback on his ex-wife Laurel Thomas in Wednesday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jai's vindictive side has reared its ugly head ever since Laurel demanded a divorce. The breakdown of their marriage occurred after Jai admitted that he blackmailed his biological father Amit Sharma into signing over all the shares of the Hide to just him and cutting other son Suni Sharma out of any ownership of the business.

While Laurel recovered in hospital from her heart attack, she came clean to Suni about Jai's deceit and the truth about Amit's exit from the village, which prompted Suni to also leave Emmerdale.

Now that Laurel has ended their relationship, a resentful Jai is determined to not let her have anything from the divorce after some dodgy advice from Caleb Miligan. So when Gabby Thomas reveals that Laurel is the new investor in the Hide, Jai gets his revenge by lying to the mediator that he has sold Holdgate and Tenants to pay off some debts, leaving him with nothing to give Laurel in the divorce.

Laurel is devastated by Jai's bitter lies. (Image credit: ITV)

Laurel is horrified at Jai's new low, but Jai doubts he’s doing the right thing until Caleb puts his mind at rest, insisting he owes Laurel nothing.

Elsewhere, Gabby and Vinny Dingle grow closer as they share a touching moment while pushing her son Thomas Tate on the swings.

Meanwhile, Mandy Dingle discovers it's Ella Forster's 30th birthday tomorrow. But will Ella be in the mood to celebrate given her turbulent time in the village?

Mandy Dingle learns that it's Ella Forster's 30th birthday. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1