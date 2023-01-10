Emmerdale spoilers: SHOCKED Sarah Sugden discovers Mack's baby secret?

Sarah is all ears when she clocks Chloe and Mack having what looks like a very tense chat…

Sarah Sugden may be loving that her best mate Chloe has moved in with her and her gran Charity, but Mack is fuming.

Having got Chloe pregnant during an ill-advised one-night stand after a row with his fiancee Charity, Mack wants his baby mamma gone. Like, yesterday.

In the Woolpack, Mack and Chloe have a covert chat which doesn't go well.

Chloe's not happy when Mack says he's paid a deposit on a flat for her and wants her to get gone before anyone picks up on their awkward vibes.

Chloe's upset and feels Mack's pushing her out when she needs people most.

As the guilty cheats discuss their situ, they have no idea Sarah is watching in shock from the shadows.

Has she heard every word the pregnant pair has said? Is the game up?

Later, Chloe cheers up when she and Amy make up and agree to have another go at being sisters.

At Home Farm, Kim's impressed with Gabby and urges her protegee to deliver on her ideas.

