Emmerdale spoilers: SHOCKED Sarah Sugden discovers Mack's baby secret?
Airs Monday 16th January 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Sarah Sugden wants to know what's going on between Chloe and Mack (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Sarah Sugden may be loving that her best mate Chloe has moved in with her and her gran Charity, but Mack is fuming.
Having got Chloe pregnant during an ill-advised one-night stand after a row with his fiancee Charity, Mack wants his baby mamma gone. Like, yesterday.
In the Woolpack, Mack and Chloe have a covert chat which doesn't go well.
Chloe's not happy when Mack says he's paid a deposit on a flat for her and wants her to get gone before anyone picks up on their awkward vibes.
Chloe's upset and feels Mack's pushing her out when she needs people most.
As the guilty cheats discuss their situ, they have no idea Sarah is watching in shock from the shadows.
Has she heard every word the pregnant pair has said? Is the game up?
Later, Chloe cheers up when she and Amy make up and agree to have another go at being sisters.
At Home Farm, Kim's impressed with Gabby and urges her protegee to deliver on her ideas.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
