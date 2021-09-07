'Emmerdale' spoilers: siege aftermath! Who has survived?

Emmerdale's siege has the villagers up in arms in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the wake of the siege at the HOP last week, the villagers are all over the place. Russ, who had been introduced to the locals as Wendy's friendly ex-husband who was down on his luck, showed his true evil colours when he drew a gun on Victoria demanding she hand over the inheritance his late mum had passed on to Vic's son Harry.

She and Wendy were trapped inside the HOP and as a scary situation unravelled, police were called and onlookers Bob, Jacob and Dan were at the scene when a shot was fired.

Russ held Victoria and Wendy hostage. (Image credit: ITV)

Now, it's time to deal with the horror and try to heal. But who's in hospital – and have police uncovered the truth of what went on behind those locked doors at the Hide? All will be revealed…

Jacob and Bob were waiting outside when a shot was fired. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, as folk try to get on with life as normal, Al suggests to Ellis and Priya that they partner up and create a bootcamp style survival challenge which could be held at the HOP.

Al has a suggestion for Priya and Ellis. (Image credit: ITV)

Priya thinks Al is up to no good. (Image credit: ITV)

Who will get in there first and pitch the idea to HOP owner Kim? And will the Tate give the idea the green light?

Priya warns Ellis that he needs to get in there quickly and pitch his ideas to Kim before shady Al steals all the glory... but will Ellis be fast enough?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).