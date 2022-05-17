Emmerdale spoilers: Suzy Merton dumps Vanessa! But why?

Suzy tells Vanessa that she's better off without her…

Emmerdale's Suzy Merton reckons Vanessa's better off without her in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With her romance with Suzy going strong, Vanessa's feeling pretty good.

Everything seems to be going so well between them, unlike Vanessa's rollercoaster relationship with Charity which was riddled with lies and betrayal.

So when Leyla lets it slip to Vanessa that Suzy knew Moira's daughter Holly, who died of a heroin overdose, she's stunned that she wasn't in the know.

Vanessa's hurt when she learns Suzy's been lying to her. (Image credit: ITV)

Triggered into remembering those past hurts, Vanessa is sent into a spin.

Knowing there's way more to the story about Holly but not wanting to go into it, Suzy backs off and decides Vanessa would be better off without her.

Moira's daughter Holly died from a heroin overdose in 2016. (Image credit: ITV)

Horrified, Vanessa tries to backtrack, fearing she's come on too strong. But will Suzy listen to her pleas for them to stay together?

Vanessa tries to convince Suzy not to walk away from their relationship. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Leyla's relieved when she hears the couple have sorted things. But it's not because she's happy for them. She's happy for herself as she needs Suzy around so she can keep supplying her with coke.

Leyla has been buying coke from Suzy who no longer wants to lead the party lifestyle... (Image credit: ITV)

The doctor's wife's relief is short-lived.

In a bid to build a solid relationship with Vanessa, Suzy's decided to live a cleaner life, to quit partying and getting high.

When the coast is clear, Suzy informs Leyla whose face falls when she hears her drug supply is no more.

Will Suzy's plan push Leyla to follow suit - or is she going to end up finding a new source?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.