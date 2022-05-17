Emmerdale spoilers: Suzy Merton dumps Vanessa! But why?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Monday 23rd May 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Suzy Merton reckons Vanessa's better off without her in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
With her romance with Suzy going strong, Vanessa's feeling pretty good.
Everything seems to be going so well between them, unlike Vanessa's rollercoaster relationship with Charity which was riddled with lies and betrayal.
So when Leyla lets it slip to Vanessa that Suzy knew Moira's daughter Holly, who died of a heroin overdose, she's stunned that she wasn't in the know.
Triggered into remembering those past hurts, Vanessa is sent into a spin.
Knowing there's way more to the story about Holly but not wanting to go into it, Suzy backs off and decides Vanessa would be better off without her.
Horrified, Vanessa tries to backtrack, fearing she's come on too strong. But will Suzy listen to her pleas for them to stay together?
Later, Leyla's relieved when she hears the couple have sorted things. But it's not because she's happy for them. She's happy for herself as she needs Suzy around so she can keep supplying her with coke.
The doctor's wife's relief is short-lived.
In a bid to build a solid relationship with Vanessa, Suzy's decided to live a cleaner life, to quit partying and getting high.
When the coast is clear, Suzy informs Leyla whose face falls when she hears her drug supply is no more.
Will Suzy's plan push Leyla to follow suit - or is she going to end up finding a new source?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
