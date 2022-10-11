Emmerdale spoilers: The village is DEVASTATED after the storm...
Airs Friday 21 October 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
As the aftermath of the storm continues on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings), there is worry and sadnes as the full devastation in the village is revealed...
WHICH villagers lives have been changed forever?
Don't miss tonight's episode of the ITV soap, which brings to a close an EPIC week of 50th anniversary celebrations and MILESTONE moments!
PLUS, make sure you don't miss the one-off special documentary, Emmerdale: 50 Unforgettable Years, which airs this week as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations.
Take a look back at how a sleepy daytime drama about rural folk became the award-winning, ratings-busting prime-time drama that it is today!
The MILESTONE celebration includes classic clips of some of the standout 74 weddings, 43 births and 105 deaths featured on the series since it first aired on ITV on 16 October 1972.
Remember when Kim Tate (played by Claire King) and Dave Glover (Ian Kelsey) were caught in bed together by Kim's furious husband, Frank Tate (Norman Bowler)?
And what about the 1993 plane crash, which led to a revamp of the ITV soap and a new era for the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families.
Cast members past and present share their own memories and behind-the-scenes secrets, of the family feuds, fires, fights and comedy capers from the past five decades.
Check out the photo below, which features current cast members turning back the clock to pay homage to 1972, the year Emmerdale first aired on ITV.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Emmerdale: 50 Unforgettable Years airs Sunday 16 October at 7:00pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
