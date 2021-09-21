'Emmerdale' spoilers: Tracy Metcalfe brings Frankie home to Nate

Emmerdale's Tracy faces the future in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Motherhood has been a really difficult journey for Tracy. When she and Nate welcomed baby Frankie into their world the new mum was slowly consumed by postnatal depression.

Unable to share her inner pain, Tracy tried to hide it until everything became too much to bear.

After turning her back on her family and vanishing from the village, fragile Tracy was found and taken into a mother and baby unit where medics diagnosed Postnatal Depression and helped the mum address her illness.

Since then Tracy and Frankie have visited Nate in Emmerdale but now it's time to come home for good.

Nate's thrilled to have his girls back in the family nest – but is Tracy as confident as her fiance about returning to normal life?

Nate is thrilled to have Tracy and their baby Frankie back home. (Image credit: ITV)

After being diagnosed with post-natal depression Tracy has been getting expert care in a mother and baby unit. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, over at Woodbine, Harriet has a chat with Dawn about life. The vicar has never recovered from the horror of Malone's murder and is struggling to see her way forward.

Can Harriet find a fresh purpose in life?

Harriet feels she has lost purpose in life. (Image credit: ITV)

Dawn listens as Harriet explains her feelings of despair at where her life is at. (Image credit: ITV)

