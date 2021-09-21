'Emmerdale' spoilers: Tracy Metcalfe brings Frankie home to Nate
Airs Friday 1 October 2021 at 7.00pm.
Emmerdale's Tracy faces the future in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).
Motherhood has been a really difficult journey for Tracy. When she and Nate welcomed baby Frankie into their world the new mum was slowly consumed by postnatal depression.
Unable to share her inner pain, Tracy tried to hide it until everything became too much to bear.
After turning her back on her family and vanishing from the village, fragile Tracy was found and taken into a mother and baby unit where medics diagnosed Postnatal Depression and helped the mum address her illness.
Since then Tracy and Frankie have visited Nate in Emmerdale but now it's time to come home for good.
Nate's thrilled to have his girls back in the family nest – but is Tracy as confident as her fiance about returning to normal life?
Meanwhile, over at Woodbine, Harriet has a chat with Dawn about life. The vicar has never recovered from the horror of Malone's murder and is struggling to see her way forward.
Can Harriet find a fresh purpose in life?
Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.
- The Dingle Family
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Debbie Dingle - Charley Webb
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- The Sugden Family
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Diane Sugden - Elizabeth Estensen
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- The King Family
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- The Tate Family
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Jamie Tate - Alexander Lincoln
- Andrea Tate - Anna Nightingale
- Millie Tate - Willow Bell
- The Thomas Family
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.