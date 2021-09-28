'Emmerdale' spoilers: Tracy Metcalfe feels SEEN and HEARD

Emmerdale's Tracy Metcalfe gets support in Thursday's second episode (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Having come home after a stint in a mother and baby unit, Tracy's been finding it hard. She's still fighting the worry of being left alone with her daughter, terrified that she isn't good enough for her baby.

Recovering from postnatal depression is not easy and she's been doing an outstanding job at toughing it out.

Though Nate has proved himself to be a super-supportive fiance, Tracy's relieved as she attends a support group for PND sufferers and meets other women going through the same thing as she is.

As she cries tears of relief to be seen and heard, has Tracy got a firm footing on the slow road to feeling better? Could her road to recovery be taking a positive turn?

Elsewhere, Diane's affronted about some comments Belle's made about her management skills at the B&B. Feeling upset about it, she confides in her ex, Rodney, who's more than happy to boost her spirits.

Diane is feeling upset after overhearing Belle talking about her. (Image credit: ITV)

Rodney is more than happy to be a shoulder to cry on for Diane. (Image credit: ITV)

As the pair has a few drinks will they fall into bed together again? Is Rodney right to hope an offer to move in with Diane will lead to more? Is she starting to soften towards her former childhood sweetheart?

Elsewhere, April doesn't want to listen to a word her dad's got to say and Marlon's blaming Bob.

Can the men settle their war over April's bullying ordeal and move on?

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.