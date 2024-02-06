Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy REELS after Ruby's announcement!

Tracy's feeling the shock of Ruby's revenge in this evening's episode of Emmerdale (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ruby has really made her presence felt in the Dingle family since she arrived to win back her ex-husband Caleb.

So she was NOT happy when she discovered that Caleb had been having a steamy romance with his own nephew's wife - Tracy Robinson.

Quite quickly Ruby realised she had to play dirty to get her own back. And her scheming all came to a head at Belle and Tom's wedding in yesterday's episode.

As the reception got underway, Ruby stood up to make an announcement.

And the shocked family all listened as she told everyone that Caleb had been having an affair with Tracy!

Ouch!

So it's no surprise that as the next day dawns, Tracy is still reeling with everyone knowing her and Caleb's dirty secret.

And there are more shocks in store, too!

There's a shock for Tracy (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Caleb is more worried about his family and he is really eager to make it up to them.

But, considering his actions have just blown nephew Nate's marriage apart, how keen will the Dingles be to let him back into the family fold?

Meanwhile, he gets some advice from an unlikely source regarding how to make it up to brother Cain.

It's young Kyle who offers to help. But what does he tell Caleb to do? And will it be enough to make up for all the trouble he's caused?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.