Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy REELS after Ruby's announcement!
Friday 16th February 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Tracy's feeling the shock of Ruby's revenge in this evening's episode of Emmerdale (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Ruby has really made her presence felt in the Dingle family since she arrived to win back her ex-husband Caleb.
So she was NOT happy when she discovered that Caleb had been having a steamy romance with his own nephew's wife - Tracy Robinson.
Quite quickly Ruby realised she had to play dirty to get her own back. And her scheming all came to a head at Belle and Tom's wedding in yesterday's episode.
As the reception got underway, Ruby stood up to make an announcement.
And the shocked family all listened as she told everyone that Caleb had been having an affair with Tracy!
Ouch!
So it's no surprise that as the next day dawns, Tracy is still reeling with everyone knowing her and Caleb's dirty secret.
And there are more shocks in store, too!
Elsewhere, Caleb is more worried about his family and he is really eager to make it up to them.
But, considering his actions have just blown nephew Nate's marriage apart, how keen will the Dingles be to let him back into the family fold?
Meanwhile, he gets some advice from an unlikely source regarding how to make it up to brother Cain.
It's young Kyle who offers to help. But what does he tell Caleb to do? And will it be enough to make up for all the trouble he's caused?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.