Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy Robinson gets a LIFE-CHANGING offer!
Airs Friday 1 December 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Tracy Robinson (played by Amy Walsh) could do with a distraction at the moment on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
She's currently playing with fire by getting involved with her husband Nate Robinson's (Jurell Carter) uncle, Caleb Miligan (William Ash).
After a close call at The Woolpack, when Caleb's brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) almost caught the SECRET lovers kissing, Tracy knows she needs to play it cool and keep up appearances for unsuspecting Nate.
Luckily for Tracy, an unexpected NEW job offer comes her way on tonight's episode of the ITV soap!
Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) is down-in-the-dumps following the departure of his son, David Metcalfe.
WHAT will become of David's village shop?
Eric certainly can't run it full-time, following his recent diagnosis with Parkinson's.
So Eric turns to David's ex-wife, Tracy, who knows plenty about the day-to-day running of the business.
Will Tracy accept an offer from Eric to become the new manager of the village shop?
Could the new responsibility help her keep some distance from Caleb?
Has Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) totally messed things up between him and boyfriend, Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope)?
Suni broke things off with Nicky after the couple argued about Suni's shifty father, Amit (Anil Goutam).
Nothing would please Amit more than to see Suni and Nicky break-up, and for Amit to leave the village and return to India with him.
Will Suni find himself in a position where he needs to choose between his loyalty to Nicky... or Amit?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.