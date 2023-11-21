Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy Robinson gets a LIFE-CHANGING offer!

Will Tracy Robinson become the new manager of the village shop on Emmerdale?

Tracy Robinson (played by Amy Walsh) could do with a distraction at the moment on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



She's currently playing with fire by getting involved with her husband Nate Robinson's (Jurell Carter) uncle, Caleb Miligan (William Ash).



After a close call at The Woolpack, when Caleb's brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) almost caught the SECRET lovers kissing, Tracy knows she needs to play it cool and keep up appearances for unsuspecting Nate.

Luckily for Tracy, an unexpected NEW job offer comes her way on tonight's episode of the ITV soap!



Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) is down-in-the-dumps following the departure of his son, David Metcalfe.



WHAT will become of David's village shop?



Eric certainly can't run it full-time, following his recent diagnosis with Parkinson's.



So Eric turns to David's ex-wife, Tracy, who knows plenty about the day-to-day running of the business.



Will Tracy accept an offer from Eric to become the new manager of the village shop?



Could the new responsibility help her keep some distance from Caleb?

Tracy and Caleb are playing with fire on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Has Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) totally messed things up between him and boyfriend, Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope)?



Suni broke things off with Nicky after the couple argued about Suni's shifty father, Amit (Anil Goutam).



Nothing would please Amit more than to see Suni and Nicky break-up, and for Amit to leave the village and return to India with him.



Will Suni find himself in a position where he needs to choose between his loyalty to Nicky... or Amit?

Suni has trouble on his hands with both Nicky and Amit on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub