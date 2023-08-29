Emmerdale spoilers: Trouble in paradise for loved-up Belle Dingle?

Emmerdale's Belle Dingle is having love troubles in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Belle Dingle is on red alert where her boyfriend Tom King is concerned.

Things between the couple have been great for ages but over the past few days she's started to fear he's going off her. Is he interested in someone else, like his colleague Dawn for example?

When Tom told Belle he was thinking about looking for a new place to live, possibly away from the village, his girlfriend was stung.

Feeling paranoid, insecure Belle then decided she'd clocked a spark between married Dawn and Tom who seemed to be more interested in working late with his pregnant colleague than coming home with his girlfriend.

Determined to get the spark back, Belle is pleased when she and Tom organise a date night but that soon gets ruined by none other than Dawn who reports a work emergency…

Elsewhere, after a messy night's boozing, it's the morning after for some of the Dingles, most of whom are nursing hangovers.

As the reunited brothers banter about their funny evening, Cain ropes Caleb into helping him out with some work at the garage!

