Emmerdale spoilers: Trouble in paradise for loved-up Belle Dingle?
Airs Wednesday 6th September 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Belle Dingle is having love troubles in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Belle Dingle is on red alert where her boyfriend Tom King is concerned.
Things between the couple have been great for ages but over the past few days she's started to fear he's going off her. Is he interested in someone else, like his colleague Dawn for example?
When Tom told Belle he was thinking about looking for a new place to live, possibly away from the village, his girlfriend was stung.
Feeling paranoid, insecure Belle then decided she'd clocked a spark between married Dawn and Tom who seemed to be more interested in working late with his pregnant colleague than coming home with his girlfriend.
Determined to get the spark back, Belle is pleased when she and Tom organise a date night but that soon gets ruined by none other than Dawn who reports a work emergency…
Elsewhere, after a messy night's boozing, it's the morning after for some of the Dingles, most of whom are nursing hangovers.
As the reunited brothers banter about their funny evening, Cain ropes Caleb into helping him out with some work at the garage!
Emmerdale is on from Monday to Thursday this week from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!