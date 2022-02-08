'Emmerdale' spoilers: vicar Charles Anderson helps shell-shocked villagers…
By Sarah Waterfall
Airs Friday 18th February 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charles Anderson has a huge mountain to climb in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
A new day has finally dawned in Emmerdale bringing a close to the horror of Valentine's Day which saw serial killer Meena Jutla unleash a revenge attack on newlyweds, Dawn and Billy, with life-threatening repercussions.
The pair found themselves being held at gunpoint on their wedding day, sending the village into a spin.
But as the villagers take stock of what Meena Jutla did and those affected reflect, recoup and reel over the horror of the lives she's taken and the pain the evil nurse inflicted, they need a guiding hand.
The job falls to village vicar Charles Anderson who's on a mission to remind everyone to try to stay positive even in their darkest hours.
Will his message be well-received by everyone… or is it a bit too soon after what Meena has put everyone through?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
