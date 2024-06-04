Emmerdale spoilers: Vicious Tom King attacks pregnant Belle

Emmerdale's Tom King lashes out at his pregnant wife Belle King in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tom King is offended when his brother-in-law Cain Dingle has a go at him for selling Belle's car without consulting him.

A seething Tom hits the roof and accuses Belle of mouthing off about the car to Cain. The vet interrogates Belle and as he raises his hand to attack her, a terrified Belle lets slip that she's pregnant to stop him from getting violent.

Tom turns violent and goes to strike Belle. (Image credit: ITV)

As Tom comes to terms with Belle's announcement, his demeanour completely changes and he lovingly pulls her in for a hug. Tom cries with happiness, but Belle isn't crying tears of joy and she tells him to keep it a secret for now.

Tom's violent behaviour vanishes when he hears Belle's baby news. (Image credit: ITV)

On their stroll along River Walk with Piper, Belle doesn't know whether to trust this new version of Tom as he promises to be a better husband.

Manpreet Sharma offloads her worries to Ruby Fox-Miligan. (Image credit: ITV)

Manpreet Sharma surprises herself as she confides in Ruby Fox-Miligan about her grieving partner Charles Anderson.

Charles has been struggling to cope ever since his son Ethan died suddenly after collapsing at home.

Given that she's responsible for the hit and run on Ethan, Ruby is consumed with guilt and wants to help.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.