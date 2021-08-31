'Emmerdale' spoilers: Victoria Sugden shot at the Hide?

Victoria Sugden shot? Jacob, Bob and Dan are horrified when a shot rings out at the Hide.

Emmerdale's Victoria Sugden is caught up in an armed siege in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the Hide, Victoria and Wendy have had their phones taken, the doors are locked and Russ is pointing a sawn-off shotgun in their faces. He wants the inheritance money his mum has bequeathed to Vic's baby son Harry and he's not going to take no for an answer.

Terrified that she might never see her little boy again, will Vic do Russ's bidding and transfer the cash in to his account to get the ordeal over with? Or will she stand up to Russ... and could it be the last thing she ever does?

Gun-toting Russ wants Victoria to give him the inheritance money his mum has bequeathed to her son Harry. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Victoria cave to Russ' demand? (Image credit: ITV)

As the saga spirals, armed police are alerted to the danger and pull up outside, trying to take control of the situation.

But just when it looks like the police might have the upper hand, Dan, Bob and Jacob are horrified when a shot rings out!

But who's taken a bullet? Is anyone seriously hurt? And can the police shut down the scary siege before anyone else gets shot?

Elsewhere, Charity tells Mack to come up with a plan to make sure Diane doesn't suss they're having an affair. He is keen to throw Diane off thre scent and comes up with a plan... but how will Charity like it when he starts flirting with Bernice?

Charity wants her affair with Mack to be kept under wraps. (Image credit: ITV)

Mack decides to flirt with Bernice to cover his affair with Charity. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Diane smell a rat? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).