Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria Sugden's SHOCK as David PROPOSES! Will she say yes?

David gets down on one knee and asks Victoria to marry him…

Emmerdale's Victoria is stunned when David pops the question in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

David Metcalfe has decided he wants to make Victoria his wife and isn't about to listen to Pollard's naysaying.

Strong-arming his dad into minding the shop, David shoots out the door and into town where he's seen the perfect ring.

Pollard wants smitten David to slow down but his son's not listening… (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, at the Hide, Victoria tells her bessie Amy that David's asked to meet her for a 'serious chat'. As the mates joke about what it could mean, will marriage make their list?

Later, Vic arrives in the woods where David's asked to meet her.

Taking stock of the romantic spread he's organised, Victoria can barely believe her eyes when her boyfriend bobs down on one knee and proposes!

David proposes to Victoria… will she say yes? (Image credit: ITV)

Will she say yes? Is she even divorced from her fugitive ex, Adam Barton?

At Charity's, Noah's situation continues to dog the Dingle mum.

Though she knows she did the right thing in reporting her son to the police for stalking Chloe, she's riddled with guilt.

Her son is headed for court which is something she never thought would happen when she spoke out.

Chloe was horrified and terrified when she found out her 'friend' Noah had been stalking her and had tons of unsolicited images of her saved on his laptop. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity intervened when she caught her son trying to stop Chloe from leaving with his laptop. (Image credit: ITV)

Noah had been using a drone to spy on Chloe but is convinced he never intended to hurt her - just to get to know his ex better. (Image credit: ITV)

Simmering with resentment about the position he's in, Noah manages to keep quiet as his solicitor runs him through the plan ahead of tomorrow's plea hearing.

But when Noah gets home, he's got plenty to say. Charity reels as he insists he's done nothing wrong and isn't going to plead guilty.

Can Charity get through to her boy and make him see he's committed a serious crime, no matter his intention?

Charity's stunned when Noah says he won't be pleading guilty. (Image credit: ITV)

