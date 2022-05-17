Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria Sugden's SHOCK as David PROPOSES! Will she say yes?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Wednesday 25th May 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Victoria is stunned when David pops the question in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
David Metcalfe has decided he wants to make Victoria his wife and isn't about to listen to Pollard's naysaying.
Strong-arming his dad into minding the shop, David shoots out the door and into town where he's seen the perfect ring.
Meanwhile, at the Hide, Victoria tells her bessie Amy that David's asked to meet her for a 'serious chat'. As the mates joke about what it could mean, will marriage make their list?
Later, Vic arrives in the woods where David's asked to meet her.
Taking stock of the romantic spread he's organised, Victoria can barely believe her eyes when her boyfriend bobs down on one knee and proposes!
Will she say yes? Is she even divorced from her fugitive ex, Adam Barton?
At Charity's, Noah's situation continues to dog the Dingle mum.
Though she knows she did the right thing in reporting her son to the police for stalking Chloe, she's riddled with guilt.
Her son is headed for court which is something she never thought would happen when she spoke out.
Simmering with resentment about the position he's in, Noah manages to keep quiet as his solicitor runs him through the plan ahead of tomorrow's plea hearing.
But when Noah gets home, he's got plenty to say. Charity reels as he insists he's done nothing wrong and isn't going to plead guilty.
Can Charity get through to her boy and make him see he's committed a serious crime, no matter his intention?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
