Emmerdale spoilers: Wendy Posner is forced to leave the village?

Is Emmerdale's Wendy Posner leaving the village in Friday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As someone's past is confronted, someone is set to leave the village as the week's episodes come to a close.

But is it Wendy Posner who's packing her bags?

With the nurse having had her shady past blown up despite her attempts to use Ella's killer crime to protect herself, Wendy's name is mud.

Ella's killer past has been dug up and it's all on Wendy… (Image credit: ITV)

Is she about to walk away from Bob, her grandson Harry and the life she's built up in Emmerdale?

Elsewhere the offer of a reward attracts unwanted attention…

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.