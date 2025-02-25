Emmerdale spoilers: What’s Manpreet’s secret that she is desperate to keep hidden?

Something is troubling Emmerdale's Manpreet Sharma in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). She’s hiding a secret that is weighing her down.

But what is it?

Could it have anything to do with something that happened on the day of Leyla and Amy’s funerals?

Liam, Manpreet and Chas were getting ready to go to Leyla's funeral… (Image credit: ITV)

Manpreet was in the back of The Woolpack with Chas Dingle and Liam Cavanagh, but as they set off for Leyla’s send-off, Manpreet was mortified when Liam picked up her phone by mistake…

Manpreet panicked when Liam picked up her phone by mistake. (Image credit: ITV)

What didn’t she want her fellow doctor to see?

The incident was clocked by Chas who’s now suspicious of what Manpreet is hiding.

Will we find out what’s eating her in tonight’s instalment of village life?

Manpreet's reaction made Chas suspicious. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Marlon’s not exactly cock-a-hoop about the fact that April’s drug addict mate Dylan is kipping under his roof.

April’s hoping that a spell in the village will help Dylan to get off the drugs…

But Marlon and Ross are both worried that the presence of Dylan isn’t good for April.

But Marlon’s walking on eggshells around his daughter and is worried that if he upsets her she will take off again.

What can he do?

Also tonight, Charity coaxes a confession out of someone…

With Sarah in turmoil after finding out that she’s pregnant and not finding the right moment to break the news to her boyfriend Jacob, will she open up to her gran…

Will Sarah confide in Charity? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .