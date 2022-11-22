Emmerdale spoilers: WHO confronts Leyla Cavanagh?
Airs Tuesday 29 November 2022 at 7:00pm on ITV
Leyla Cavanagh (played by Roxy Shahidi) is trying to deal with the fact that her marriage is over, now that husband, Liam (Jonny McPherson) has decided they should file for divorce on Emmerdale (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Luckily, she finds some emotional support from friend, Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough).
However, when Suzy's girlfriend, Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) walks in on the ladies amongst a mass of cake, tissues and tears, she jumps to the WRONG conclusion that Leyla and Suzy are doing cocaine together again!
Vanessa is mortified by her mistake when both Leyla and Suzy set her straight.
Unfortunately, the damage is done...
The trust issues between Vanessa and Suzy remain a problem.
Could it be that time is up for this village relationship?
Over at the salon, Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) is not impressed when Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) makes an ill-advised joke.
Offended, beautician Bernice goes to squirt Bear with the hairwashing hose.
Unfortunately, in a case of terrible timing, Bernice drenches Mandy Dingle's (Lisa Riley) potential new client instead.
Whoops!
Will PampaManda boss, Mandy, see the funny side?
Or is employee Bernice in BIG trouble?
Elsewhere in the village, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) surprises some of the locals at the village cafe when she reveals she is pregnant.
But will Chloe come clean about WHO the baby's father is?
Meanwhile, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) is ready to move into Dale View with Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) after her break-up with boyfriend, David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden).
However, David is not ready to accept that it's officially all over between them and tries to win Victoria back!
READ MORE! Find out when Emmerdale is airing during the World Cup 2022 coverage on ITV
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
