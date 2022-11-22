Emmerdale spoilers: WHO confronts Leyla Cavanagh?

Leyla Cavanagh can't believe it when someone makes a SHOCK accusation against her on Emmerdale...

Leyla Cavanagh (played by Roxy Shahidi) is trying to deal with the fact that her marriage is over, now that husband, Liam (Jonny McPherson) has decided they should file for divorce on Emmerdale (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Luckily, she finds some emotional support from friend, Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough).



However, when Suzy's girlfriend, Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) walks in on the ladies amongst a mass of cake, tissues and tears, she jumps to the WRONG conclusion that Leyla and Suzy are doing cocaine together again!



Vanessa is mortified by her mistake when both Leyla and Suzy set her straight.



Unfortunately, the damage is done...



The trust issues between Vanessa and Suzy remain a problem.



Could it be that time is up for this village relationship?

Vanessa accuses Leyla and Suzy of doing drugs again on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Over at the salon, Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) is not impressed when Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) makes an ill-advised joke.



Offended, beautician Bernice goes to squirt Bear with the hairwashing hose.



Unfortunately, in a case of terrible timing, Bernice drenches Mandy Dingle's (Lisa Riley) potential new client instead.



Whoops!



Will PampaManda boss, Mandy, see the funny side?



Or is employee Bernice in BIG trouble?

Bernice takes aim at Bear on tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Will Mandy see the funny side when Bernice accidentally drenches a salon customer on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) surprises some of the locals at the village cafe when she reveals she is pregnant.



But will Chloe come clean about WHO the baby's father is?



Meanwhile, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) is ready to move into Dale View with Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) after her break-up with boyfriend, David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden).



However, David is not ready to accept that it's officially all over between them and tries to win Victoria back!



Chloe has some BIG news to tell everyone on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

