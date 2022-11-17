When is Emmerdale on? All you need to know about the World Cup 2022 schedule changes

Emmerdale will be facing some scheduling changes over the coming weeks to make way for the World Cup 2022.

The major sporting event is taking place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022, and Emmerdale will be having regular schedule changes that soap fans will need to look out for if they want to catch the latest episodes.

Earlier in the year, Emmerdale episodes were released every Monday as a boxset on the ITV Hub to accommodate the Euro 2020 tournament.

It is not yet known if these box sets will make a comeback, but we will make sure to update this page with any announcements or new details.

The first set of schedule changes have been revealed, so if you're wanting to know when Emmerdale will be on during the sporting season, you can read below...

Emmerdale schedule changes

Emmerdale won't be airing on selected dates during the first week of the World Cup and instead will have 3 one-hour long episodes to make up for its absence.

We will update this page as further dates and changes are announced, but here are the first set of confirmed changes so far...

On Monday, November 21, Emmerdale will not air

On Tuesday, November 22, Emmerdale will air an extended hour-long episode at 7pm on ITV

On Wednesday, November 23, Emmerdale will air another hour-long episode at 7pm on ITV

On Thursday, November 24, Emmerdale will air another hour-long episode at 7pm on ITV

On Friday, November 25, Emmerdale will not air

Over the upcoming weeks, you can also look at our UK TV Guide which will include the latest information on where and when you can watch the ITV soap.

Will Kyle's killer secret be revealed at Christmas? (Image credit: ITV)

After the fallout of the devastating Emmerdale storm, we saw Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) take the fall for his son, Kyle (Huey Quinn) after he shot Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

With Cain now serving life in prison, could Kyle's secret be exposed over Christmas?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7:30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.