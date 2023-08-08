Emmerdale spoilers: WHO is Bob's unexpected hospital visitor?

Bob is surprised when he gets a visit from Liam after his shock heart attack on Emmerdale...

Bob Hope (played by Tony Audenshaw) is recovering in hospital after collapsing from a heart attack on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Bob's nearest and dearest are relieved when the B&B owner regains consciousness.



But immediately, Bob's ex-wife, Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop), wants to point the finger of blame at his cheating girlfriend, Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson), for pushing Bob to breaking point.



As an emotional Bob realises he is lucky to be alive, he is later surprised by an unexpected visitor to his hospital bedside.



It's Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson)!



Liam wants to apologise for the affair he had with Wendy, which broke Bob's heart.



But can Bob bring himself to forgive either Liam or Wendy after everything that has happened?

Is Bob ready to forgive love rival Liam on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) is haunted by the past when her husband, Sam (James Hooton) finds an old dolls house in a skip.



Sam brings it home and suggests they repair is ready for their baby granddaughter Esther's birthday.



As the couple work on the dolls house together, Lydia is reminded of the one she had at Hotten Grange children's home, which she was sent to live as a child.



Lydia's childhood memories stir-up a painful reminder of her stillborn son, Toby...

An old dolls house triggers childhood memories for Lydia on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is feeling apprehensive about collecting his especially adapted car.

It means he will soon be back behind the steering wheel of a car for the first time since his stroke.



Is Marlon up for the challenge of learning to drive all over again?

This week on Emmerdale, Marlon gets back behind the steering wheel for the first time since his stroke... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub