Emmerdale spoilers: WHO punches Nicky Milligan?

Nicky breaks into Barton and Dingle Automotives, intending to steal a car.



But the lad gets more than he bargained for, when he is confronted by angry garage boss, Cain!



Cain loses his cool with Nicky and leaves him winded with a punch to the stomach!



Oof!



Nicky's dad, Caleb (William Ash), witnesses the fight as he enters the garage.



But not wanting to give away the SECRET connection between him and Nicky, he just stands back and watches as Cain puts Nicky in his place!



Nicky feels resentful and humiliated after his beating at the hands of Cain.



But Caleb warns him to stay in his lane, as the Milligan men continue with their REVENGE mission to win back Home Farm...

Caleb witnesses Cain attack his SECRET son Nicky on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) is struggling with her new role as mum to baby Reuben.



It doesn't look like Reuben's SECRET dad, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), will be stepping-up anytime soon.



So it's all proving to be a bit much for young mum, Chloe.



Luckily, she's got the support of her half-sister, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson).



Chloe then receives some words of wisdom from her mum, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton), during a Facetime chat.



Can Kerry, who left the village to take a job aboard a cruise ship last autumn, convince Chloe not to abandon hope?

Amy supports sister Chloe on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Kerry makes a SURPRISE appearance to meet her new baby grandson on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

