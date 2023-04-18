Emmerdale spoilers: WHO punches Nicky Milligan?
Airs Monday 24 April 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Nicky Milligan (played by Lewis Cope) is cruising for a bruising when he gets on the WRONG side of Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Nicky breaks into Barton and Dingle Automotives, intending to steal a car.
But the lad gets more than he bargained for, when he is confronted by angry garage boss, Cain!
Cain loses his cool with Nicky and leaves him winded with a punch to the stomach!
Oof!
Nicky's dad, Caleb (William Ash), witnesses the fight as he enters the garage.
But not wanting to give away the SECRET connection between him and Nicky, he just stands back and watches as Cain puts Nicky in his place!
Nicky feels resentful and humiliated after his beating at the hands of Cain.
But Caleb warns him to stay in his lane, as the Milligan men continue with their REVENGE mission to win back Home Farm...
Elsewhere in the village, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) is struggling with her new role as mum to baby Reuben.
It doesn't look like Reuben's SECRET dad, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), will be stepping-up anytime soon.
So it's all proving to be a bit much for young mum, Chloe.
Luckily, she's got the support of her half-sister, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson).
Chloe then receives some words of wisdom from her mum, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton), during a Facetime chat.
Can Kerry, who left the village to take a job aboard a cruise ship last autumn, convince Chloe not to abandon hope?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.