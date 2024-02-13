Emmerdale spoilers: WHOSE grave does Charity TRASH?

Charity Dingle (played by Emma Atkins) has been pushed to breaking point since she shot DEAD criminal Damon "Harry" Harris on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Charity killed Harry after he kidnapped an terrorised her fella, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) just before Christmas.



Charity has found herself in plenty of terrible situations in the past.



But this time she is finding it tough to come to terms with the fact that she took another life... and there is no going back.



Mackenzie, who is still recovering from his own ordeal, is relieved when Charity finally agrees to get some help dealing with her demons.



However, Mackenzie doesn't realise that Charity has her own method for moving on...



Charity decides to visit Harry's grave.



Determined to take back her power, Charity starts to angrily TRASH Harry's grave...

Charity is still haunted by Harry on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Tom King (James Chase) are back from their honeymoon.



However, Belle's romantic bubble is burst when Tom's darkside resurfaces again...



Tom is still seething after the antics of Belle's family on their wedding day.



When Belle attempts to assert herself in their relationship, Tom puts his foot down and makes it clear that HE is the one in charge...



Will Belle continue to ignore the warning signs about Tom's manipulative and controlling behaviour?

The honeymoon is over for newlyweds Tom and Belle on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) and her husband, Jimmy (Nick Miles), are devastated that they could soon be saying goodbye to their teenage daughter, Angel (Rebecca Bakes).



Angel is facing time behind bars for the part she played in the tragic car crash that killed village lad, Heath Hope, at the start of the year.



Has Angel's fate definitely been decided?

Angel is facing a custodial sentence after recent tragic events on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX