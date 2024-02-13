Emmerdale spoilers: WHOSE grave does Charity TRASH?
Airs Wednesday 21 February 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV.
Charity Dingle (played by Emma Atkins) has been pushed to breaking point since she shot DEAD criminal Damon "Harry" Harris on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Charity killed Harry after he kidnapped an terrorised her fella, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) just before Christmas.
Charity has found herself in plenty of terrible situations in the past.
But this time she is finding it tough to come to terms with the fact that she took another life... and there is no going back.
Mackenzie, who is still recovering from his own ordeal, is relieved when Charity finally agrees to get some help dealing with her demons.
However, Mackenzie doesn't realise that Charity has her own method for moving on...
Charity decides to visit Harry's grave.
Determined to take back her power, Charity starts to angrily TRASH Harry's grave...
Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Tom King (James Chase) are back from their honeymoon.
However, Belle's romantic bubble is burst when Tom's darkside resurfaces again...
Tom is still seething after the antics of Belle's family on their wedding day.
When Belle attempts to assert herself in their relationship, Tom puts his foot down and makes it clear that HE is the one in charge...
Will Belle continue to ignore the warning signs about Tom's manipulative and controlling behaviour?
Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) and her husband, Jimmy (Nick Miles), are devastated that they could soon be saying goodbye to their teenage daughter, Angel (Rebecca Bakes).
Angel is facing time behind bars for the part she played in the tragic car crash that killed village lad, Heath Hope, at the start of the year.
Has Angel's fate definitely been decided?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.