Emmerdale spoilers: WHY has Jai Sharma TURNED on Victoria Sugden?

Emmerdale's Jai Sharma has turned to the dark side in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Jai Sharma found out that his biological dad Amit had killed his own brother Rishi, the man who raised Jai, the red mist descended.

Having been duped by Amit — who claimed he'd never laid a finger on Rishi and just "happened" to be at Holdgate when he "fell down the stairs" – Jai was utterly incensed when he found Amit had murdered his own brother to get his hands on some inheritance.

And he wasn't about to listen to Pollard when the OAP tried to stop him getting his revenge.

Having pushed Amit down the stairs and taken him hostage, Jai forced the dodgy dad to leave the village without saying goodbye to his other son, Suni, but not before giving him full ownership of the Hide, effectively ousting oblivious Suni.

With his white-hot still coursing through his veins, Jai Sharma's dark side, which has lain dormant for quite some while now, is back with a bang and he's not afraid to use it.

But why is Victoria now in the firing line?

The chef finds herself having the very definition of the day from hell having come to a big decision about her future with Jacob only to find herself in huge trouble with her boss at the Hide.

Will Laurel step in as a voice of reason and help calm down the explosive situation What has Victoria done to Jai — or is she collateral damage?

Elsewhere, Tom King's walking around on pins as he's got an evil secret that he's hoping will stay unspoken too.

But will Vinny Dingle remember who struck him and left him for dead at the scrapyard?

Mack and Kerry have reasons to feel sorry for themselves.