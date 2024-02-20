Emmerdale spoilers: WHY is Tom angry with new wife Belle?
Airs Tuesday 27 February 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV.
Belle Dingle (played by Eden Taylor-Draper) should be living happily ever after with her new husband, Tom King (James Chase) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, it seems the honeymoon is already over...
Just like his KILLER dad Carl, Tom has a dark side.
Tom is becoming more-and-more controlling in his relationship with Belle.
Seizing every opportunity to belittle Belle and make it clear WHO is the boss.
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Belle is excited after being offered a new job opportunity by local events planner, Suzy Merton (Martine Edinborough).
However, when Belle shares the good news with Tom, he suddenly gives her the silent treatment!
Tom is clearly not happy to see Belle doing well.
Is he about to find a way to horribly humiliate her again?
Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) is looking to stick around in the village again.
Her sister, Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh), is in a bad way following the break-up of her marriage to husband Nate (Jurell Carter).
Her long-time friend, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), is in trouble with the law after kidnapping baby Ivy.
Plus, there's the added appeal of being around ex-girlfriend, Suzy.
Maybe Vanessa won't be booking that return plane ticket to Canada after all?
But as the ladies enjoy a flirty moment together in The Woolpack, where does that leave Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson), who may also have her eyes on glamorous Suzy?
This could get complicated.
And SOMEONE is gonna get their heart broken...
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.