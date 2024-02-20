Emmerdale spoilers: WHY is Tom angry with new wife Belle?

Belle Dingle (played by Eden Taylor-Draper) should be living happily ever after with her new husband, Tom King (James Chase) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, it seems the honeymoon is already over...



Just like his KILLER dad Carl, Tom has a dark side.



Tom is becoming more-and-more controlling in his relationship with Belle.



Seizing every opportunity to belittle Belle and make it clear WHO is the boss.



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Belle is excited after being offered a new job opportunity by local events planner, Suzy Merton (Martine Edinborough).



However, when Belle shares the good news with Tom, he suddenly gives her the silent treatment!



Tom is clearly not happy to see Belle doing well.



Is he about to find a way to horribly humiliate her again?

Tom was not happy when Belle visited him at work on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) is looking to stick around in the village again.



Her sister, Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh), is in a bad way following the break-up of her marriage to husband Nate (Jurell Carter).



Her long-time friend, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), is in trouble with the law after kidnapping baby Ivy.



Plus, there's the added appeal of being around ex-girlfriend, Suzy.



Maybe Vanessa won't be booking that return plane ticket to Canada after all?



But as the ladies enjoy a flirty moment together in The Woolpack, where does that leave Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson), who may also have her eyes on glamorous Suzy?



This could get complicated.



And SOMEONE is gonna get their heart broken...

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX