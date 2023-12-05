Emmerdale spoilers: Why is Tom King left FUMING?

Tom King is not happy when his SECRET plans for girlfriend Belle are ruined on Emmerdale

Tom King (played by James Chase) has something up his sleeve to SURPRISE girlfriend, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) this Christmas on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Belle is already intrigued about what Tom's SECRET plan is.



However, Tom is not happy on tonight's episode of the ITV soap when his plans come undone.



And it's all the fault of family relative, Nicola (Nicola Wheeler), after she announces she has booked some SPECIAL GUESTS to appear at the Christmas Fair!



WHAT was Tom's original plan?



And WHO is lined-up to join the festive celebrations in the village?



Amelia leaves Angelica to watch baby Esther on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

The reality of being a teenage mum is becoming all too real for Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell).



Amelia needs some money so she can go and visit her dad Dan in prison.



So she agrees to an extra shift working at the Salon.



But who is going to look after her baby daughter Esther in the meantime?



Desperate Amelia approaches friend Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes) to help.



However, when Angelica gets the chance to hang out with Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling), will the teenager do the unthinkable and leave baby Esther home alone?

Angelica faces a dilemma when Heath wants to hang out on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) animosity towards his mum, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) continues over has past doomed affair with Al Chapman.



But when Aaron has another pop at Chas while in The Woolpack, one resident is taken aback by Aaron's hostility.



Will this villager get involved and take Aaron to task about his bad attitude towards his mum?

Aaron continues to give Chas a hard time over the past on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub