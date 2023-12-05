Emmerdale spoilers: Why is Tom King left FUMING?
Airs Friday 15 December 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Tom King (played by James Chase) has something up his sleeve to SURPRISE girlfriend, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) this Christmas on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Belle is already intrigued about what Tom's SECRET plan is.
However, Tom is not happy on tonight's episode of the ITV soap when his plans come undone.
And it's all the fault of family relative, Nicola (Nicola Wheeler), after she announces she has booked some SPECIAL GUESTS to appear at the Christmas Fair!
WHAT was Tom's original plan?
And WHO is lined-up to join the festive celebrations in the village?
The reality of being a teenage mum is becoming all too real for Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell).
Amelia needs some money so she can go and visit her dad Dan in prison.
So she agrees to an extra shift working at the Salon.
But who is going to look after her baby daughter Esther in the meantime?
Desperate Amelia approaches friend Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes) to help.
However, when Angelica gets the chance to hang out with Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling), will the teenager do the unthinkable and leave baby Esther home alone?
Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) animosity towards his mum, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) continues over has past doomed affair with Al Chapman.
But when Aaron has another pop at Chas while in The Woolpack, one resident is taken aback by Aaron's hostility.
Will this villager get involved and take Aaron to task about his bad attitude towards his mum?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.