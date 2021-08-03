'Emmerdale' spoilers: Will Aaron Dingle forgive Liv Flaherty?

Aaron Dingle (played by Danny Miller) has thrown his younger sister Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) out of the house on Emmerdale! (ITV, 7.00pm — see our TV Guide for listings).



Aaron has gradually lost patience with Liv, since she turned to booze to cope in the aftermath of the wedding barn explosion a few months ago.



So he was not impressed when he came home to find a drunk Liv trying it on with her ex-boyfriend Jacob Gallagher (Joe Warren Plant) on yesterday's episode of the ITV soap!



In the first of tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale, Aaron's boyfriend Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) is alarmed when he finds out Aaron has sent Liv packing.



WHERE has Liv gone in the meantime? Aaron tries to bury his guilt over losing his cool and chucking Liv out.



Will Ben try and convince Aaron to give Liv another chance and heal their family fallout? Is this really the right move by Aaron to chuck out his sister? Will he live to regret his rash behaviour? What will become of Liv?

Ben is worried when he discovers Aaron has thrown Liv out of Mill Cottage on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is still stressed-out about his ongoing financial troubles. Business just hasn't been booming at The Woolpack since the pandemic hit.



Marlon and his cousin Chas (Lucy Pargeter) who own the village pub have had to make all kinds of budget cuts to save it from closure.



However, the pub landlord is still determined to give his daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) a BIG birthday celebration to cheer her up after all the cruel online trolling she has received on social media recently.



But how will Marlon pull a big birthday party out of the bag on a very limited budget?

Marlon is stressed-out with his money troubles on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues tonight at 8.00pm on ITV