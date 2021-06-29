'Emmerdale' spoilers: Will Bernice Blackstock let down Gabby yet again?

Bernice Blackstock may find her nose out of joint when Kim offers to go with Gabby to her scan.

Kim offers to take Gabby to her scan if Bernice Blackstock lets her down in Friday’s episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

When it comes to maternal instinct, it’s probably safe to say that Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) was at the back of the queue when they were handing it out.

She’s got two daughters but hasn’t played much of a part in bringing them up.

When she was married to vicar Ashley Thomas, Bernice had her eldest daughter, Gabby. The marriage wasn’t a particularly happy one and Bernice eventually decided to leave Ashley, Gabby and the village to work on a cruise ship. Ashley was left to bring up Gabby on his own until he married his second wife, Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy),

While she was away from the village, Bernice remarried and had another girl called Diane, also known as Dee Dee, but when that marriage broke down, Bernice left her husband, Charlie, and daughter, and returned to Emmerdale.

After jilting Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) at the altar in 2019, Bernice went to Australia to nurse her sick ex, Charlie, but recently returned once again, apparently to help Gabby (Rosie Bentham), who is expecting Jamie Tate’s (Alex Lincoln) baby.

It later became clear that Bernice was more interested in trying to win back her ex-fiance, Liam Cavanagh (Jonnny McPherson) than helping her daughter through her pregnancy!

While she’s been away, Kim has supported Gabby and has let her stay at Home Farm. She even played a part in the teenager’s decision to keep the baby after Jamie tried to get her to have a termination.

The pair had a brief relationship, but Jamie wasn’t really into it and wanted to get together with Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) instead, so when Gabby found out she was pregnant and wanted him to be part of the baby’s life, he was all but ready to run to the hills!

Jamie is the father of Gabby's unborn child. (Image credit: ITV)

However, even Kim isn't a huge a fan of Gabby. She chucked her out of Home Farm not so long ago after she discovered that the young woman was stealing money from the company accounts. Kim was livid, but eventually, let her return for the sake of her grandchild.

Despite everything that’s happened, Kim still wants to do what she can for Gabby and her grandchild so with the next baby scan in the offing, she offers to take her if Bernice lets her down.

Kim offers to take Gabby to her baby scan. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Bernice stick to her promise, or will she let down Gabby yet again, leaving Kim to step into the breach?

Emmerdale continues on ITV on Monday 12 July at 7pm - see our TV Guide for full listings and more information.