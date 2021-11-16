'Emmerdale' spoilers: Will Cain Dingle make amends with Liam?

There were some raised eyebrows when Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) formed a friendship back in the summer on Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nobody could have seen it coming since the fellas don't have a whole lot in common.



Liam is a posh doctor while garage boss Cain is the kind of guy who quite often lets his fists do the talking!



However, Cain has proved to be a BIG support to Liam, who is still grieving over the death of his daughter Leanna.



Earlier this year, the police ruled Leanna's death "a tragic accident", when she was actually pushed to her doom by village murderer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu)...



In the aftermath of Leanna's death, Liam was in danger of going completely off the rails in his quest to find out the truth about what really happened the day Leanna fell to her death from a bridge.



But it is Cain who has managed to make Liam see sense, and gradually move on with his life.



The friendship was blossoming nicely... until Cain and Liam had a falling out.



Liam was disappointed when buddy Cain failed to turn-up and show his support for the well-being allotment that Liam has set-up in Leanna's memory this month.



Cain feels bad about letting Liam down.



So on tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Cain attempts to make amends and get back in Liam's good books.



Is Liam in the mood to forgive?



Will this village bromance be back on... or well and truly OFF??

Cain tries to make amends with Liam after their fallout on Emmerdale (Image credit: ITV)

This week's Emmerdale cast:



Al Chapman (Michael Wildman)

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter)

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock)

Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu)

Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle)

Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley)

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)

Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steel)

Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon)

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller)

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick)

Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV