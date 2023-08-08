Emmerdale spoilers: Will Chloe Harris CANCEL baby Reuben's christening?
Airs Friday 18 August 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Chloe Harris (played by Jessie Elland) and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) are slowly settling into family life together on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Though it has not been easy.
Mackenzie wanted nothing to do with Chloe after a one-night stand last year.
But he was left reeling when he later discovered he was the father of Chloe's baby son, Reuben!
Despite having got hitched to Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), Mackenzie has vowed to now try and do the right thing by Chloe and their son.
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Mackenzie is surprised to hear that Chloe is planning a christening service for Reuben.
But WHO can she ask to be Reuben's godparents?
It's probably best not to ask Mackenzie's estranged wife, Charity, who has since asked for a divorce!
However, when Chloe realises that she, Mackenzie and Reuben are still the subject of village gossip after what happened, she changes her mind and CANCELS the christening!
Seeing that Chloe is upset, Mackenzie tries to reassure her that their little family is all they need.
And to heck with anyone else's nosey opinion!
Could this finally be a turning point for the Harris-Boyd family?
This week's Emmerdale cast:
Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw)
Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson)
Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson)
Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant)
Sam Dingle (James Hooton)
Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick)
Kim Tate (Claire King)
Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry)
Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock)
Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson)
Craig Reed (Ben Addis)
Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb)
Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland)
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.