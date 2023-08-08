Emmerdale spoilers: Will Chloe Harris CANCEL baby Reuben's christening?

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.



Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?



Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!





Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.



He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.





Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)





And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.



