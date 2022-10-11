Emmerdale spoilers: Will Kerry Wyatt discover the truth about LOVE CHEATS Al and Chas?

Kerry Wyatt (played by Laura Norton) is still looking to the future with her fella, Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But little does Kerry know, her man has been playing away from home for weeks with married pub landlady, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).



As the 50th anniversary celebration of the ITV soap continues, a terrible storm strikes the village with full force.



Kerry and Chas are both struck by flying debris as high winds batter the village.



Al is suddenly forced to choose between the two women.



WHO will Al rush to the rescue of?



As Al rushes to aid Chas who has been knocked to the ground, Kerry starts to get the sense that something isn't right...



Is Kerry about to finally EXPOSE the terrible and heartbreaking truth?

Al rushes to Chas's rescue during the storm on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) has been forced to seek shelter in a barn during the storm.



But pregnant Amelia is terrified as her contractions continue.



Will she really have to face going into labour and giving birth alone??



Meanwhile, a search party including Amelia's dad, Dan (Liam Fox), Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton) and Kim Tate (Claire King) are out searching the countryside for missing Amelia.



As the perilous weather continues, will the search party find Amelia in time?

Amelia is trapped in a barn alone on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, it's all a bit awkward since Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) has accepted a lift with Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) after the wedding ceremony.



There's no love lost between these village residents, since Nicola discovered Charles's daughter, Naomi Walters (Karene Peter), was with the group of girls who recently attacked Nicola.



However, Nicola and Charles may have to put their differences aside when they stumble onto a MYSTERY!



They find the wedding minibus abandoned on the road and wonder what has happened to the wedding party guests.



Nicola suddenly fears for her husband, Jimmy (Nick Miles), who was on the minibus...

Nicola fears for Jimmy's safety in the storm on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub