Emmerdale spoilers: will Kim Tate find out Jamie faked his death?

Kim Tate discovers Will's definitely up to something… but will he tell her about Jamie?

Emmerdale's Kim Tate wants to know what Will's been up to… will he tell her about Jamie in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Will Taylor is in big trouble. Not only did he sack off a date night he and fiancée Kim Tate had planned – but he's taken out a chunk of money from the haulage company and she's found out…

Will has got Mike, a dodgy pal of his, trying to find out if Jamie Tate faked his death. (Image credit: ITV)

Seeing as Kim was already suss before the discovery, she's now certain something dodgy is going on with Will. But does she think he's cheating on her? Swindling her?

Will, of course, has been secretly trying to find out if Kim's son Jamie is still alive, and he's kept it from her because he knows Jamie's dreadful deception would kill her.

With Kim demanding answers, will he come clean and tell her that Gabby is convinced Jamie faked his watery death… or will he invent a story to keep Kim away from the painful truth of the matter?

Jamie Tate faked his death but has got away with it… until now. (Image credit: ITV)

Is Kim in a listening mood or is Will about to get cast out of her affections and out of the Tate empire?

In the cafe, there's a different kind of confrontation going on.

Dan and Bob interrogate Heath about Amelia's collapse. (Image credit: ITV)

Insecure Amelia collapsed after taking a dodgy supplement she bought online. (Image credit: ITV)

With Amelia having collapsed, her dad Dan is going out of his mind with worry and wants to know what his teenage daughter has been getting up to…

As he and Bob interrogate Cathy's brother Heath, will the adults get anywhere?

At Smithy, Marlon has physio.

Marlon's mobility and speech have been severely affected by his stroke. Will the frustrated dad make any progress during a physio session? (Image credit: ITV)

Will the chef – whose speech and mobility have been severely impaired since his stroke back in March – make any progress with his therapist?

