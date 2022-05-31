Emmerdale spoilers: will Kim Tate find out Jamie faked his death?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 10th June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Kim Tate wants to know what Will's been up to… will he tell her about Jamie in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Will Taylor is in big trouble. Not only did he sack off a date night he and fiancée Kim Tate had planned – but he's taken out a chunk of money from the haulage company and she's found out…
Seeing as Kim was already suss before the discovery, she's now certain something dodgy is going on with Will. But does she think he's cheating on her? Swindling her?
Will, of course, has been secretly trying to find out if Kim's son Jamie is still alive, and he's kept it from her because he knows Jamie's dreadful deception would kill her.
With Kim demanding answers, will he come clean and tell her that Gabby is convinced Jamie faked his watery death… or will he invent a story to keep Kim away from the painful truth of the matter?
Is Kim in a listening mood or is Will about to get cast out of her affections and out of the Tate empire?
In the cafe, there's a different kind of confrontation going on.
With Amelia having collapsed, her dad Dan is going out of his mind with worry and wants to know what his teenage daughter has been getting up to…
As he and Bob interrogate Cathy's brother Heath, will the adults get anywhere?
At Smithy, Marlon has physio.
Will the chef – whose speech and mobility have been severely impaired since his stroke back in March – make any progress with his therapist?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.