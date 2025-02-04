Emmerdale spoilers: Will Liam Cavanagh's proposal to Chas Dingle go smoothly?
Airs Thursday 13th February 2025 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Liam Cavanagh has decided to propose to Chas and has BIG plans in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Valentine's Day looming, Liam Cavanagh has decided to seize the day and propose to Chas Dingle.
As the Take A Vow girls sell tickets for a raffle, Liam's determined to buy as many as he can in a bid to snag the top prize; an evening's hire of a limo.
Getting prepped, the gentlemanly GP takes Chas' gruff son Aaron to one side and asks him for his blessing.
Later that day, in the Woolpack, Suzy draws out the winning tickets.
To Liam's horror, Kerry bags the limo!
Determined to do the deed, Liam asks Suzy to secure him a limo regardless.
Suzy comes up trumps but Liam's then foiled again when Chas announces she's been invited on Kerry's girls' night out.
Not wanting Chas to suss him out, Liam claims he's taking the guys out in a limo of his own…
Elsewhere, Amy and Matty meet with a social worker to talk about adoption.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00 / 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
