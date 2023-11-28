Emmerdale spoilers: Will Marlon Dingle unearth Rhona's SECRET?
Airs Tuesday 5 December 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Marlon Dingle (played by Mark Charnock) becomes suspicious about partner Rhona Goskirk's (Zoe Henry) shifty behaviour on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Rhona has been keeping her family in the dark, as she continues to sneak off to the hospital to see baby Ivy.
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Rhona pretends to be just another hospital visitor as she makes her way through the building in search of the baby she is the biological mother of.
However, Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna) is shocked to catch Rhona lurking around again, after he warned her to stay away...
Back in the village, Rhona is put on the spot when both Marlon and Mary want to know what she has been up to.
Under pressure, Rhona crumbles and admits that she has been secretly visiting Ivy.
How will Marlon and Mary react to this worrying news?
As Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) continues her SECRET affair with Caleb Miligan (William Ash), her husband, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), remains blissfully unaware...
At home at Tug Ghyll, Tracy has a naughty glint in her eye as she browses a lingerie website.
Is she planning to put on a future sexy show for Caleb?
Unfortunately, Nate walks in while Tracy is busy online browsing...
Will he notice what she is looking at?
Tracy is left feeling guilty when Nate comes home and gives her a romantic compliment.
Will Tracy start to have any second thoughts about cheating on Nate?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.