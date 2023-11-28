Emmerdale spoilers: Will Marlon Dingle unearth Rhona's SECRET?

Marlon Dingle (played by Mark Charnock) becomes suspicious about partner Rhona Goskirk's (Zoe Henry) shifty behaviour on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Rhona has been keeping her family in the dark, as she continues to sneak off to the hospital to see baby Ivy.



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Rhona pretends to be just another hospital visitor as she makes her way through the building in search of the baby she is the biological mother of.

However, Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna) is shocked to catch Rhona lurking around again, after he warned her to stay away...



Back in the village, Rhona is put on the spot when both Marlon and Mary want to know what she has been up to.



Under pressure, Rhona crumbles and admits that she has been secretly visiting Ivy.



How will Marlon and Mary react to this worrying news?

Mary discovers the truth about Rhona and baby Ivy on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

As Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) continues her SECRET affair with Caleb Miligan (William Ash), her husband, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), remains blissfully unaware...



At home at Tug Ghyll, Tracy has a naughty glint in her eye as she browses a lingerie website.



Is she planning to put on a future sexy show for Caleb?



Unfortunately, Nate walks in while Tracy is busy online browsing...



Will he notice what she is looking at?



Tracy is left feeling guilty when Nate comes home and gives her a romantic compliment.



Will Tracy start to have any second thoughts about cheating on Nate?



Will Tracy buy some racy lingerie to thrill secret lover Caleb on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

