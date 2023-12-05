Emmerdale spoilers: Matty Barton reveals a HUGE secret?
Airs Tuesday 12 December 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Matty Barton (played by Ash Palmisciano) has been keeping a SECRET from his uncle Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Matty knows more than he's been letting on about the recent departure of Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), who fled the village with her and Mackenzie's baby son, Reuben.
Mackenzie has been totally down-in-the-dumps since Chloe ran away with Reuben, to punish him for the cruel way he broke-up with her and got back together with his estranged wife, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).
However, with Christmas approaching, Matty feels guilty seeing Mackenzie in such a sad state.
After a bust-up with his girlfriend, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), who also happens to be Chloe's half-sister, will Matty decide to tell Mackenzie the truth concerning Chloe's true whereabouts?
And if so, WHAT will Mackenzie do with this information?
It's been another year of ups and downs for the Dingle family in the village.
But Sam Dingle (James Hooton) is hopeful that they can put some of their recent troubles behind them and spend a nice family Christmas together up at the farm.
Things start to look-up when Sam's son, Samson (Sam Hall), is offered a new job working at The Woolpack with family relatives, Charity and Chas (Lucy Pargeter).
It's just a "pot-man duties" job to begin with.
But hopefully enough to keep troublesome Samson from getting involved in any more bother!
Can they all finally start looking forward to Christmas?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.