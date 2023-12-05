Emmerdale spoilers: Matty Barton reveals a HUGE secret?

Matty Barton (played by Ash Palmisciano) has been keeping a SECRET from his uncle Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Matty knows more than he's been letting on about the recent departure of Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), who fled the village with her and Mackenzie's baby son, Reuben.



Mackenzie has been totally down-in-the-dumps since Chloe ran away with Reuben, to punish him for the cruel way he broke-up with her and got back together with his estranged wife, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).



However, with Christmas approaching, Matty feels guilty seeing Mackenzie in such a sad state.



After a bust-up with his girlfriend, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), who also happens to be Chloe's half-sister, will Matty decide to tell Mackenzie the truth concerning Chloe's true whereabouts?



And if so, WHAT will Mackenzie do with this information?

It's been another year of ups and downs for the Dingle family in the village.



But Sam Dingle (James Hooton) is hopeful that they can put some of their recent troubles behind them and spend a nice family Christmas together up at the farm.



Things start to look-up when Sam's son, Samson (Sam Hall), is offered a new job working at The Woolpack with family relatives, Charity and Chas (Lucy Pargeter).



It's just a "pot-man duties" job to begin with.



But hopefully enough to keep troublesome Samson from getting involved in any more bother!



Can they all finally start looking forward to Christmas?

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas up at the Dingle farm on Emmerdale!

