Emmerdale spoilers: Will Taylor explodes as Rose makes a huge mistake with Dawn

Will lays into Rose who's offered their daughter Dawn some sleeping pills.

Despite her faults, absent mum Rose Jackson is loving being around Dawn at Home Farm.

Given what Dawn is going through with her baby son Evan so ill in hospital, Rose is desperate to try to make things up to her daughter and do what she can to help.

Knowing the strung-out mum isn't sleeping, Rose offers her a break from the kids and convinces her to drink a glass of brandy to unwind.

Given that Dawn is a recovering addict, it's not a good idea at all but Rose hasn't even thought about that as she goes on to offer her daughter some strong sleeping pills to knock her out for the night!

Walking in on the scene, Will explodes in rage when he realises what is going on and tears into Rose for putting Dawn's hard-won sobriety at risk.

Unable to calm down, he tells his ex she's on her last chance at Home Farm and if she puts another foot wrong she's out on her ear.

Dawn on the other hand is quick to forgive Rose's mistake. It's a major win for Rose who's thrilled to be getting closer to her grown-up girl.

But Kim's quick to stamp out Rose's feel-good vibes, reminding her that she's a long way from earning Will's forgiveness.

Later, Rose meets up with her co-conspirator, Ruby, to discuss the status of their secret plan to ruin Kim. As Rose brings her up to speed, Ruby reminds her there is no room for error.

At Wishing Well, stepmum Lydia is gutted when Samson's second-hand motor gets the seal of approval from mechanic, Cain.

Samson's excited. All he needs to do now is pass his test and he and Josh can drive off on a trip around Europe.

Elsewhere, Cain reaches out to his best mate Liam who's in a mess following all that went on with Ella.

