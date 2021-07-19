'Emmerdale' spoilers: will Tracy Metcalfe admit she's terrified of looking after her baby?

Will Tracy Metcalfe tell Nate she's struggling to look after their baby?

Tracy Metcalfe needs to tell Nate something in Wednesday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm – see our TV Guide for listings) but will she find the courage?

Motherhood has been a rough road for Tracy Metcalfe. Though she's thrilled to have become a mum to baby Frankie and has had boyfriend Nate Robinson on hand to parent their child, she's struggled.

As Tracy's confidence in her parenting skills have plummeted, anxiety and paranoia have taken over leaving the mum terrified of every germ, bump, cough and grumble.

When Nate suggests Tracy takes Frankie for a few days away to Vanessa's, she's plunged into a pool of paranoid thoughts. Will she let Nate 'in' and tell him she fears she won't be able to cope 'alone' if she were to visit her sister?

Nate Robinson suggests Tracy takes Frankie to visit Vanessa. (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy is thrown by Nate's kindly meant idea. (Image credit: ITV)

Another row about Leanna's funeral erupts when Jacob barges in on Liam's meeting with vicar Charles.

With the grieving dad having vetoed Jacob and Leyla's funeral ideas, Liam is in the middle of telling Charles he wants a dignified service for his daughter when defiant Jacob, who went out with Leanna, inserts himself.

Though Liam tries to carry on undeterred an argument starts when Jacob tells him he knew Leanna better than him causing the doc to storm out. Stuck in the middle between her husband and son Leyla blames herself.

Later, Jacob gingerly approaches Liam again and pleads with him to think again about the funeral, insisting that it should reflect Leanna's unique personality.

How will Liam respond?

Liam doesn't take kindly to Jacob's interfering in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Jacob has some big ideas for Leanna's funeral. (Image credit: ITV)

