'Emmerdale' spoilers: Will Vinny Dingle and Liv tie the knot?
By Michael Darling published
Airs Thursday 24th February 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Will Vinny Dingle and Liv Flaherty go through with their secret wedding in the first of Thursday’s episodes of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)?
As the Dingles wake up to find that Vinny and Liv are missing, they have no idea that the the star-crossed pair have done a moonlight flit from the village so they can get married…
Vinny and Liv have travelled to Daventry, where a friend of a friend has agreed to marry the couple at the drop of a hat.
On Monday, the pair decided to elope, but they soon felt guilty about not telling their nearest and dearest that they were getting married so they decided to call off their secret wedding.
But when their news caused a row between Mandy and Chas, the young couple decided they could do without the stress of having their family involved so they sneaked off to tie the knot away from the village…
However, at the registry office, Vinny’s torn when he sees the many messages left on his phone by Mandy…
Will the couple go through with their nuptials?
Meanwhile, Noah’s feeling bruised after finding out that Chloe spent the night with Jacob, so when Amelia spots that he’s down in the dumps, she takes a chance by offering to go for a walk with him…
Also tonight, Rhona still hasn’t confessed to Marlon about how Pierce got in touch with her before he died and that tracked down his long-lost son Marcus. So will she summon the courage to reveal all to her other half before Marcus arrives in the village and does it for her?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
