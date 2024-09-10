Emmerdale spoilers: Your nephew is a monster! Lydia lays into Jimmy about Tom

Lydia can't hold back when she runs into Jimmy King

Emmerdale's Lydia Dingle clashes with Jimmy about Tom in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Now that Belle Dingle has told her family that her husband Tom King has been abusing her there's no turning back.

The sickening truth has seeped out into the rest of the village leaving Tom's once tiptop reputation in tatters.

Belle's family are in bits about what Tom's put her through and hate themselves for not having seen the signs and saved her from his violence, surveillance, lies and icy control.

Tom's abuse of Belle is now public knowledge (Image credit: ITV)

The Kings were stunned when they heard what's being said about Tom.

Feeling responsible for his nephew, whose parents are both dead, Jimmy's been there for Tom.

Will Jimmy defend Tom to Lydia? (Image credit: ITV)

In the cafe, Lydia can't help herself when she runs into Jimmy. Giving it to him both barrels, Lydia, vents her disdain for Tom.

But in the face of such public venom, will Jimmy put up much of a fight for his nephew?

Elsewhere, while Laurel's concerns grow, Arthur's good mood doesn't last long.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.