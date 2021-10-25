‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: A drunk Shaq Qureshi makes a move on Verity!

Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) gets drunk and decides to go for it with Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

But has he just made a very BIG mistake?

Earlier on, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) struggles to keep her cool as the tension continues to brew in the Maalik household.

Things are tense for her son Imran (Ijaz Rana) who has been lying about his place at university.

Shaq Qureshi gets drunk with his father, Ali. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Ali Shahzad (Raji James) coaxes his son Shaq into drinking with him and encourages Shaq to act on his feelings for Verity despite the potential for hurting Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair).

A drunk Shaq heads off to see Verity, who he is besotted with, and makes a move on her hoping that his brazen approach will pay off.

But how will Verity respond?

James Nightingale is not sure he can carry on helping Ste. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, when Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) searches for a dress for the hospital ball, she struggles with the latest development in the hunt for stalker, Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty).

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) asks his lawyer boyfriend, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) for further legal help, but James admits that he isn’t sure how much longer he’ll be able to assist.

Later, James meets stranger Mickey in The Dog and finds out the price for his silence.

Ripley Lennox and Brooke Hathaway. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) deals with the repercussions of their actions.

However all is not lost because Ripley Lennox’s (Ki Griffin) stall is thriving off the press attention surrounding the fashion show.

In the heat of the moment, Ripley has something to say to Brooke.

However their words don’t go down quite as expected.

What has Ripley just said?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm