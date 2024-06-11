Hollyoaks spoilers: Abe Fielding blackmails Hannah!
Airs Wednesday 19 June on E4 at 7pm.
Sly Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) realises he can blackmail Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby) when he realises she is a sex worker in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on, personal trainer Abe, sets out a new workout regime for his girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) which includes an exercise class in the park.
However Abe goes out of his way to praise Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and Hannah, who are also working out, in a bid to make feel Cleo self-conscious and inadequate.
Hannah can see through Abe’s mean tactics and she shows her support to Cleo.
The two women soon find they have a connection when they both share the fact they’ve suffered with eating disorders in the past.
Later on Hannah bumps into newcomer Rex (Jonny Labey) and he refuses to admit where Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power), who has mysteriously gone missing, is.
Abe is listening in and when he overhears that Hannah is a sex worker he immediately uses the information to his advantage and blackmails Hannah into staying away from Cleo.
Elsewhere, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) and Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) plan to have sex for the first time.
But just as the pair are ripping each others clothes off, Lucas’ dad, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and his husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) walk in.
Ste is furious with Lucas for not revising for his exams but later he softens and tells him about his first love, Brendan Brady (Emmett J Scanlan).
Plus, grieving parents Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and her husband Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) are getting the post-mortem results back today for their baby boy Noah, who was stillborn.
But Leela’s older son, Daniel, who has been kept in the dark about the tragic loss, overhears the conversation and the family realise they need to tell him the truth.
Doctor Misbah (Harvey Virdi) breaks the news that the post-mortem results were inconclusive.
It’s all too much for Joel who has an emotional outburst and punches the wall.
Later on he causes a scene at The Dog and Leela, realising she needs to help support him, asks him to move back into the family home.
Will Joel agree?
