Hollyoaks spoilers: Abe Fielding is finally caught out?

Is Abe Fielding about to be well and truly rumbled in Hollyoaks?

Evil Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) could be about to be rumbled when the net closes in on him in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is already onto Abe and knows he has been keeping some very dangerous secrets and knows much more about Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) than he is revealing.

Abe kept his ex girlfriend Cleo McQueen locked away in a bunker for over a year. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight former copper, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) also uses his detective skills to work out what exactly Abe has been hiding from everyone.

Meanwhile, Abe manipulates his oblivious fiancée, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) into meeting up with him.

What is Abe planning now?

Former copper Donny Clark is using his detective skills to work out what is going on with Abe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Hutchinson’s, Tony (Nick Pickard) has some devastating news for his ex-wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher).

Diane is in bits when Tony tells her he’s decided it’s finally time for him to move out of their home and that he thinks their son Ro (Ava Webster) should move out with him too.

Ro’s parents have both been left very worried by the discovery that Ro has been secretly binge-drinking and Tony is adamant that living above a pub is not the best environment for him.

Ro Hutchinson has been secretly drinking. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

But where is Tony going to go with Ro?

Is he going to move in with his new love, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) who is mum to Arlo (Dan Hough)?

Arlo has been making Ro’s life hell with his transphobic comments and bullying.

Dillon really wants to get back with Lucas in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) is determined not to give up on his ex, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis).

Dillon pleads with Lucas and tells him that he knows he still loves him but how will Lucas respond? Has too much already happened for these two to patch things up?

At the Lomaxes Rex (Jonny Labey) asks a despondent Lucas to join him for some drinks later on.

Dillon hasn't been pulling his weight with his baby son, James. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) gives Dillon a dressing down for not pulling his weight with his son, baby James.

Will Dillon step up to the plate and take more responsibility for his baby boy or is it all too much for him?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.