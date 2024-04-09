Hollyoaks spoilers: Abe Fielding's DARK SECRET is REVEALED!

Is Cleo about to uncover the truth about Abe?

Abe Fielding's (Tyler Conti) secrets and lies are finally exposed in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Viewers have known for weeks that Abe knows more about his little brother Arlo's disappearance than he's been letting on.

His cagey behaviour hasn't gone unnoticed by Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) either. After spotting a suspicious text on her boyfriend's phone, Cleo is convinced Abe is playing away and vows to prove it by following him.

Her plan is derailed when Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) suddenly receives a tip-off that Arlo has been spotted in Manchester.

She persuades Cleo to accompany her to the city in search of her son, and while the pair wait for a taxi Marie tells her about Arlo's favourite teddy bear, who he always keeps in his bag.

Marie is desperate to track down missing son Arlo. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Back in the Youth Centre, Abe is shocked when Chris suddenly shows up - and he's not alone.

While Abe reels, Marie arrives home, disheartened at not having found Arlo.

Furious Cleo accuses Abe of cheating on her - but he quickly covers saying the message she saw was sent from one of his PT clients.

But it could be game over for Abe when Cleo then finds Arlo's teddy on his posession and demands to know what's going on.

Ste is under orders from Warren to kill Murphy. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is still raging over Ste Hay's (Kieron Richardson) recent betrayal and her anger builds when she finds him at the hospital with gangster Murphy.

As things turn heated between the former besties, Ste admits to Sienna that Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has ordered him to kill Murphy.

Sienna's appalled and pleads with Ste not to commit murder. But the pressure to do as Warren says is too great and soon a distressed Ste is seen driving Murphy to an unknown destination.

Later, Ste returns to Warren and hands over a gun, declaring the deed is done.

Meanwhile at The Loft, Sienna assures Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) that they don't need to worry about Murphy anymore.

But is that just wishful thinking?

Sally is hiding the truth about her health from her family. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Sally St. Claire (Annie Wallace) has an appointment at the hospital she doesn't want the McQueens to know about.

Her cover is almost blown when she accompanies Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) to her baby scan and Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) asks to have a word in private - but Sally makes out they're putting together a book club.

In the privacy of the doctor's office, Sally convinces Misbah to postpone her check-up and give Mercy priority.

But is Sally's situation too urgent to delay?

Devious Dilly Harcourt is playing dirty! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, jealous Dilly hatches a plan to pinch Prince McQueen's (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) job at The Loft.

Playing dirty, the devious blonde asks Prince to make her favourite cocktail then spikes it with salt and complains to nightclub boss Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey).

Ethan confronts his employee, but Prince is wise to Dilly's game and points out she's trying to sabotage his job because she wants it for herself.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.