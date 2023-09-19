Hollyoaks spoilers: ACCUSED! Sienna Blake’s plans are in tatters!

Sienna Blake is about to have a major setback in Hollyoaks.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is about to have her dreams shattered in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Sienna is preparing for an induction day at the prestigious school she’s hoping her children Sophie and Sebastian will attend.

However, she’s suddenly interrupted by an investigator wanting to talk about the missing money from Lord Rafe’s (Chris Gordon) account.

An innocent Sienna is soon being questioned at the police station where lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) steps in and comes to her rescue.

Dilly and Sienna loath one another! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, Sienna fears for her children’s future as she doesn’t think Rafe will honour the bursary he promised now he thinks she stole from him.

Sienna is livid and wants revenge on the REAL thief.

Things soon get heated when Sienna lashes out at Rafe’s sister Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) accusing her of setting her up.

Will Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) who was the culprit for ‘borrowing’ Rafe’s money come clean?

And what plans does Dilly, who is enjoying watching Sienna squirm, have?

Lacey has recently made some shocking discoveries about Rayne in the wake of her murder. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davies) tells Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) that manipulative Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) drove her brother Sam (Matthew McGivern) out of the village by framing him.

Lizzie is utterly heartbroken not to have believed her brother’s innocence.

She drags her father, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power), away from Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) in the hope of tracking down Sam and bringing him back to the family home.

Lizzie is floored when she realises her brother was stitched up by Rayne. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However Dave disappoints her by claiming he’s not been in touch with Sam or had any contact with him since he vanished in disgrace.

Meanwhile suspicions rise at to who was to blame for killing Rayne.

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and Rayne’s boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) seem to be acting oddly.

Are the two of them keeping a very big secret?

