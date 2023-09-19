Hollyoaks spoilers: ACCUSED! Sienna Blake’s plans are in tatters!
Airs Friday 29 Sept 2023 on E4 at 7pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is about to have her dreams shattered in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on Sienna is preparing for an induction day at the prestigious school she’s hoping her children Sophie and Sebastian will attend.
However, she’s suddenly interrupted by an investigator wanting to talk about the missing money from Lord Rafe’s (Chris Gordon) account.
An innocent Sienna is soon being questioned at the police station where lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) steps in and comes to her rescue.
Later, Sienna fears for her children’s future as she doesn’t think Rafe will honour the bursary he promised now he thinks she stole from him.
Sienna is livid and wants revenge on the REAL thief.
Things soon get heated when Sienna lashes out at Rafe’s sister Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) accusing her of setting her up.
Will Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea) who was the culprit for ‘borrowing’ Rafe’s money come clean?
And what plans does Dilly, who is enjoying watching Sienna squirm, have?
Meanwhile, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davies) tells Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) that manipulative Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) drove her brother Sam (Matthew McGivern) out of the village by framing him.
Lizzie is utterly heartbroken not to have believed her brother’s innocence.
She drags her father, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power), away from Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) in the hope of tracking down Sam and bringing him back to the family home.
However Dave disappoints her by claiming he’s not been in touch with Sam or had any contact with him since he vanished in disgrace.
Meanwhile suspicions rise at to who was to blame for killing Rayne.
Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and Rayne’s boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) seem to be acting oddly.
Are the two of them keeping a very big secret?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.