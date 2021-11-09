‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ali Shahzad makes police threat!

Doctor Ali Shahzad (Raji James) threatens to report his son Shaq Qureshi (Omar Maalik) to the police in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Shaq publicly condemned his father, Ali’s behaviour.

Tonight the Maalik family is reeling after Shaq’s furious outburst.

Ali demands a public apology from Shaq.

When Shaq is reluctant to comply, Ali threatens to report Shaq to the police for assault.

Ali tells Shaq he's reporting him to the police. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile a surprise visitor turns up in the village and adds fuel to the fire by claiming that Misbah is lying about Ali raping her all those years ago.

A crushed Misbah can’t take any more and plans to leave the village.

However, just as she is about to make her move, Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) receives an email from another of Ali’s victims.

Will this turn everything around for Misbah?

Diane threatened to report Becky (left) to social services for not taking her sick son to hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Becky Quentin’s (Katie McGlynn) baby son, Henry, remains in hospital.

Becky, who was reluctant to take him there in the first place, decides she wants to take him out of the ward asap.

Her friend, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) begs Becky to let the medical professionals do their work.

But will Becky, who is an anti-vaxxer and holds all kind of conspiracy theories, listen to Diane?

Later on, Becky befriends Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) and confides in him about her fears for Henry.

Martine has been clashing with Pearl (left). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) stands up for Pearl (Dawn Hope) and offers her a place to stay.

Pearl was upset after overhearing Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) saying she didn’t want her around.

Martine apologises for the way she’s behaved, but can all be forgiven and can the tensions between Martine and Pearl be resolved?

Martine apologies to Pearl for trying to push her out. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) is trying to get Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter), Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrins), and Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) to patch things up. She organises a brunch for all of them.

However, the meal comes to an abrupt end when the topic of Misbah and Ali is discussed. An upset Verity storms off.

Later, Verity makes a call to DS Cohen (Ariana Fraval) and asks if she can speak to the other girls affected by Operation Bluebird, the sick CCTV spying operation set up by Fergus Collins (Robert Beck).

What will DS Cohen say?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm