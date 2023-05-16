Hollyoaks spoilers: ARISTOCRAT ARRIVAL! Lord Rafe moves into the village!

Sienna is surprised to hear Lord Rafe is moving to Hollyoaks!

There’s an aristocrat in town when Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) announces he’s moving to Hollyoaks in tonight’s episode on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna first met Rafe, the Earl of Dee, when she recently wangled her way into the VIP area at Chester Races.

Tonight Sienna is clashing with her boyfriend Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) when he announces his new plans to bring punters into The Loft.

Lord Rafe introduced himself to Sienna at Chester Races. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sienna thinks Ethan’s plans sound tacky but she agrees to go along with them when he’s optimistic it will make them money.

Ethan tries to reassure Sienna that although The Loft isn’t the champagne-popping hot spot she wanted it to be, he’s doing his best to make their dreams come true.

However, later on, Sienna is shocked to run in to her new acquaintance, Lord Rafe in the village.

And she’s even more surprised when Rafe announces he’s making the move to Hollyoaks.

What brings him here and does he have an opportunity for Sienna that could spark her interest?

What plans has Rafe got in Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is hurt knowing that his son, DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) blames him for ending up in hospital.

DeMarcus recently shocked his friends and family by coming out with some unexpected news.

Tonight his girlfriend Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) tries to get DeMarcus to change his mind.

Felix's best mate Warren (left) has a heart-heart with DeMarcus. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Felix’s best mate, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) also speaks to DeMarcus and reminds him how his dad was the only one who stuck by him when he was caught carrying a knife.

DeMarcus explains he’s really grateful that his dad took him in but that he’s made his mind up.

Felix is seething when he discovers that Warren actually AGREES with DeMarcus’s choice!

Dillon with his cousin Imran and DeMarcus Westwood. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) speaks to his cousin Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and tells him that hiding the truth from his mum about who he really is and how he feels isn’t helping.

Dillon agrees and finally opens up to his mum Aisha.

He tells her the real reason he got into a fight with his friend was because he was defending himself from homophobic comments after telling his friend he wanted to be more than just friends.

Judgemental mother Aisha is stunned to hear her son’s explanation.

Is another blazing row going to erupt between mum and son?

Maxine and Beau shared a drink together before she tried to kiss him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) confides in Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) telling him she feels really humiliated that she thought Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) wanted to be more than friends.

However, Scott has got more on his plate than Maxine’s relationship worries.

His new foster daughter, Miley is turning into a bit of a handful and kicks up a fuss when he tells her she needs to stop watching TV and get on and do her homework.

Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) reassures Scott that he is a great foster dad and brilliant at being a parent.

However, Scott doesn’t seem too convinced.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4