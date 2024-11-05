Hollyoaks spoilers: Awkward! Tony Hutchinson gets in trouble!

Tony Hutchinson finds himself in a very tricky situation in Hollyoaks.

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) finds himself in hot water in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on in the day Tony is buzzing with excitement ahead of his hot date with the new woman in his life: Marie Fielding (Rita Simons).

However, Tony’s son Ro (Ava Webster) is less than impressed with his dad’s new romance and Tony's ex, Diane (Alex Fletcher) is doing her best to be amicable and cover up just how hurt she is about Marie’s fledgling relationship with her former husband.

Ro is upset that his dad is now dating Marie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, trouble is brewing.

At school Ro and Marie’s son, Arlo (Dan Hough) learn from their fellow pupil Kathleen Angel (Kiara Mellor) that their mum and dad are on a date.

Arlo has smuggled some wine into school which Kathleen Angel strongly disapproves of.

However, Ro is more accommodating and offers to sneak off and drink it with Arlo, despite being upset when Arlo misgenders him.

Tony and Marie are out on a date much to the upset of their respective kids. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Tony and Marie enjoy their lunch date at Casa McQueen.

However, they soon rub Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) up the wrong way when Tony starts boasting about his new restaurant plans.

Tony and Marie decide to head off to the bathroom to liven things up but events quickly take a VERY AWKWARD turn.

Does Rex know the truth about what's happened to James? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Ste Hay’s (Kieron Richardson) quest to prove his husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is still alive takes a fresh turn when he comes to a drastic decision.

What is he going to do and how does it involve Rex?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.