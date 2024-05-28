Hollyoaks spoilers: Beaten up! Freddie Roscoe attacks Ethan Williams

Freddie Roscoe goes on the attack in tonight's Hollyoaks.

Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) attacks Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Freddie flies at him with his fists to try and extract information from Ethan on what exactly Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is plotting.

However, Ethan remains very tight lipped and won’t spill any secrets.

Ethan (above) is attacked by Freddie Roscoe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is also desperate to know what Warren is up to.

Finally and after more threats, Ethan cracks and reveals the name of Warren’s mission is ‘Project Katie’.

Freddie and Mercedes break into Warren’s van but are taken aback by what they find inside!

Freddie and Grace are going to get married and are plotting her escape from prison. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Freddie heads to the prison to see his fiancé Grace Black (Tamara Wall) on the day before their wedding.

However, he has some BAD NEWS for his fiancée.

Will they stick to their plan of using their wedding day to try to break Grace out of prison or has something scuppered the ploy?

Zain and Misbah's marriage has been limping along unhappily for some time now. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan) has lost all faith in his wife Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and their struggling marriage.

Tonight he confides in Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) about their failing relationship.

Tom decides to step in and sets up a romantic date for the two of them in the garden.

However, the plan flounders when lodger, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) who Misbah can’t stop thinking about, comes home.

Misbah is secretly relieved when Donny tells her that Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) who he went on a date with, isn’t his type.

Donny tells a relieved Misbah that Norma isn't his type. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is still reeling from previous dramatic events.

She has had to move out of the Osborne family home and is staying with Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and her husband Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) following her suspension from her teaching job at Hollyoaks High.

Meanwhile, with Nancy not around, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) is furious as she has to step up to look after her own daughter Frankie.

Frankie (centre) has made very serious accusations against her step-mum, Nancy Osborne. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Cindy and Dave rally around accused Nancy but Cindy is curious as to why Frankie would have made up such damning lies about Nancy.

Later on a fired up Nancy heads off to Hollyoaks High to have a meeting with head teacher Sally St Clare (Annie Wallace).

However, when she arrives at the school she spots Suzanne.

Sally feels stuck in the middle of the two women’s dispute and Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) is on hand to offer her some support.

Zoe betrayed Hunter (above) by cheating on him with his brother, Prince. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) tries to talk to Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) about Hunter McQueen’s (Theo Graham) upcoming funeral, however Zoe is refusing to go and still feeling guilty about her fling with Hunter’s brother, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer).

Misbah tries to talk her round telling her she will most likely regret not going but when Zoe later talks to Prince, it’s clear he doesn’t want her there.

Will Zoe decide to stay away?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4