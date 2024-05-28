Hollyoaks spoilers: Beaten up! Freddie Roscoe attacks Ethan Williams
Airs Friday 7 June on E4 at 7pm.
Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) attacks Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Freddie flies at him with his fists to try and extract information from Ethan on what exactly Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is plotting.
However, Ethan remains very tight lipped and won’t spill any secrets.
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is also desperate to know what Warren is up to.
Finally and after more threats, Ethan cracks and reveals the name of Warren’s mission is ‘Project Katie’.
Freddie and Mercedes break into Warren’s van but are taken aback by what they find inside!
Later on Freddie heads to the prison to see his fiancé Grace Black (Tamara Wall) on the day before their wedding.
However, he has some BAD NEWS for his fiancée.
Will they stick to their plan of using their wedding day to try to break Grace out of prison or has something scuppered the ploy?
Elsewhere, Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan) has lost all faith in his wife Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and their struggling marriage.
Tonight he confides in Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) about their failing relationship.
Tom decides to step in and sets up a romantic date for the two of them in the garden.
However, the plan flounders when lodger, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) who Misbah can’t stop thinking about, comes home.
Misbah is secretly relieved when Donny tells her that Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) who he went on a date with, isn’t his type.
Plus Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is still reeling from previous dramatic events.
She has had to move out of the Osborne family home and is staying with Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and her husband Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) following her suspension from her teaching job at Hollyoaks High.
Meanwhile, with Nancy not around, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) is furious as she has to step up to look after her own daughter Frankie.
Cindy and Dave rally around accused Nancy but Cindy is curious as to why Frankie would have made up such damning lies about Nancy.
Later on a fired up Nancy heads off to Hollyoaks High to have a meeting with head teacher Sally St Clare (Annie Wallace).
However, when she arrives at the school she spots Suzanne.
Sally feels stuck in the middle of the two women’s dispute and Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) is on hand to offer her some support.
Plus, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) tries to talk to Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) about Hunter McQueen’s (Theo Graham) upcoming funeral, however Zoe is refusing to go and still feeling guilty about her fling with Hunter’s brother, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer).
Misbah tries to talk her round telling her she will most likely regret not going but when Zoe later talks to Prince, it’s clear he doesn’t want her there.
Will Zoe decide to stay away?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.