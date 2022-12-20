Hollyoaks spoilers: BETRAYAL! Olivia Bradshaw sleeps with her future brother-in-law!

Olivia Bradshaw betrays her groom-to-be in the worst possible way!

Bridezilla Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) commits the ultimate betrayal on the eve of her wedding day in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s the day before her nuptials to Prince McQueen’s (Malique Thompson Dwyer) and Olivia has been waiting for this moment forever. Meanwhile Prince is revelling in the glory from a video that has gone viral of him being a hero in the Price Slice fire.

As the Big Day looms there is some heart-breaking news for Olivia that leaves her feeling jealous of all the attention her fiancé is getting.

Hunter McQueen played by Theo Graham has come back to Hollyoaks! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A simmering Olivia heads out into the village where she bumps into Prince’s brother Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham ) who has made a surprise return to Hollyoaks!

Olivia decides to play some power games and in a shocking act of betrayal she seduces Hunter, who doesn't know who she is, into sleeping with her!

What on earth is going through her twisted mind and is her wedding to Hunter’s brother, Prince, still going to go ahead?

Mason Chen-Williams is accused of the arson attack on Price Slice. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) becomes chief suspect for the recent arson attack at Price Slice.

In reality the blaze was deliberately started by a vengeful Bobby McQueen (Jayden Fox) who locked DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) in a store cupboard and set fire to the local store thinking that it was Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) he had trapped.

A fuming Bobby has been riddled with jealousy ever since Felix began dating his mother, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and wanted him off the scene…for good!

However, in a terrible twist of mistaken identity it was DeMarcus who was left fighting for his life after Bobby deliberately started the blaze.

Bobby Costello started the blaze to target Felix Westwood but it was DeMarcus who was trapped in the fire. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, a raging Felix is determined to find out who was responsible.

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) try and help Felix by starting an investigation of their own.

They head off to Price Slice to do some digging and have a look through footage on the security cameras.

However they immediately hit a dead end when they discover the memory card from the CCTV cameras is missing!

John Paul (above) and Goldie have become deeply suspicious of Mercedes' son, Bobby McQueen (Jayden Fox). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As Felix struggles to find hard evidence, he jumps to conclusions and accuses Mason Chen-Williams of being to blame.

Mason, who has form for hate crimes, is reeling but can he prove his innocence?

He might not have to!

Later on Goldie makes a chilling discovery.

She has thrown herself into doing some cleaning but while she's scrubbing the toilet in the McQueen family home, she finds someone has been trying to flush away some very incriminating evidence!

Suddenly Goldie is faced with making a HUGE decision which will have very big repercussions.

Goldie (above) wouldn't trust Bobby as far as she could throw him. What evidence has she uncovered? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, over at the Maaliks’, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) is struggling with his impending admission to the eating disorder clinic.

His brother and sister, Shaq (Omar Malik) and Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) come up with an exciting way to lift his spirits.

However, when Imran overhears a conversation between his mum, Zainab (Harvey Virdi) and her husband Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) it looks as if he’s about to have major cold feet again.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4